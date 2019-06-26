Foundation Split Caused By Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Reportedly Not Seeing ‘Eye To Eye’

Kensington Palace recently announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were breaking away from the Royal Foundation, a charity that Harry and William founded together in 2009. Now, speculation on why the split occurred is primarily revolving around the supposed rift between the brothers since Harry became involved with Meghan.

Kensington Palace has attempted to quell any rumors about the split having anything to do with Meghan. Yet, an insider has revealed to Us Weekly that Meghan is at least part of the reason behind the split because she and Kate could not agree on how the charity was to operate.

“Kensington Palace is painting this as a natural progression,” the insider said, adding that “there were definitely issues with Meghan and Kate seeing eye to eye on how they wanted to run this charity.”

While Meghan, 37, wanted “to be more involved — create initiatives and be in the trenches” – Kate, 37, wanted to be “more hands off,” the source said.

The insider went on to say that there was not a “disagreement or rift” between the two women, but rather Meghan was trying to figure out “what she can do in terms of being active [and more] comfortable with her role.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan was allegedly responsible for the foundation split. Biographer Tom Bower said in an interview on the television show Good Morning Britain last week that while Harry was a decent person, Meghan has influenced him in many ways.

Bower went on to say that he believed that Harry had found great love with Meghan, but he also married a woman that is very “determined” and “ambitious” and “now to some extent thinks that she’s going to have a new career in London.”

“I don’t think she wants to be constrained by the royal demands and the royal way of doing things.”

Regardless of why Harry and Meghan left the foundation, the split is the last step to separate the two royal households and their public duties. That being said, the couples will reportedly still work together in the future on special projects.

Harry and Meghan to split from joint charity with William and Kate following reports over the past year of a rift between the royal couples https://t.co/Ru31TelX47 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 20, 2019

Harry and Meghan are also reportedly expected to start their own foundation. By having their own charity, they get the chance to do things how they want. Sky News noted that some speculate that Harry and Meghan might choose projects that are overseas, perhaps in the United States, where Meghan has roots, or Africa, where Harry has already established the charity Sentebale.