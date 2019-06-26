O.J. Simpson Reportedly Fails Lie Detector Over Kris Jenner Affair Denials

O.J. Simpson vehemently denies that he ever had an affair with Kris Jenner, but Radar Online claims that the lie detector technology used indicates he may not be telling the truth.

Over the past few weeks, rumors have surfaced that Kris and O.J. had an affair while she was married to his best friend, Robert Kardashian. Both of them deny that the rumors are true, and O.J. took to his newly-established Twitter account to address the situation.

“Never – and I want to stress, never, in any shape or form – have I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically or sexually and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me,” he told the camera in the above clip.

But a voice stress expert analyzed the video, and he says that O.J. showed signs of being dishonest while talking about the affair. According to Michael Sylvestre, the former football star manifested “extreme” tension when speaking about the affair.

“O.J. absolutely had interest in Kris. Just because he claimed that Robert was a great friend does not mean the relationship could not be fanned by the two of them getting together,” he said. “He definitely had romantic and sexual interests. He changed the volume of his voice at times to conceal the truth.”

O.J. also addressed the rumors that he was the real father of Khloe Kardashian, a story that has been circulating for years. While the accused killer says he is proud of how far Khloe has come, he insisted he isn’t her father. But the lie detector says otherwise.

According to the expert’s analysis, there is a “high possibility” that he fathered Khloe.

“When he stated the words ‘not mine,’ he was lying,” the expert said.

O.J. launched his Twitter account earlier this month with the promise to talk about politics, controversies, and sports. In his first Twitter video post, he vowed to that had some “getting even” to do.

O.J. Simpson has joined Twitter: 'I got a little getting even to do'https://t.co/ZA6GAKAvei — TIME (@TIME) June 16, 2019

Since then, he has shared nearly a dozen tweets over the last week, most of which feature him speaking directly to the camera about things like people who have tried to discredit him and rumors that surround him. So far, he has over 806,000 followers.

Now that he has jumped back into the public sphere, it seems that he is ready to dive into other areas as well. Radar Online reports that he is hoping to launch his own podcast in the near future. The podcast’s topics will reportedly include what happened on the night of the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, both of whom he was previously accused of killing.