‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Shares Photo Of Three Girls & Fans Can’t Believe How Old They Look

Leah Messer’s three girls have grown up before our very eyes on Teen Mom 2, and the reality star’s most recent photo is causing a lot of chatter on Instagram.

As fans know, Leah is the proud mom of three girls — 9-year-old twins Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace and 6-year-old Adalynn. The mother-of-three regularly takes to her Instagram account to share photos and videos of the girls for her 2 million followers, and her most recent post has really got fans buzzing. In the snapshot, the three girls look so grown up as they appear in Pennsylvania with their aunt and uncle.

In the snapshot, the trio sits on their aunt and uncle’s laps while they look to be at a restaurant. Ali appears all the way to the left in the image, and she is all smiles. The 9-year-old wears her hair down and curly while also sporting a huge smile on her face for the photo-op. She looks all grown up in a red-and-white striped shirt along with a black skater skirt. Adalynn appears in the middle of her two big sisters, rocking a vibrant yellow shirt and a pair of jean shorts. Like her big sister, she is all smiles for the fun family photo.

All the way to the right of the image is Grace, who wears her long, blonde locks braided to the side along with a gray t-shirt and distressed jean shorts. Since the post went live on Messer’s account, it’s earned her rave reviews with over 56,000 likes and nearly 100 comments. While many fans commented on the photo to let Leah know that they’re huge fans of the show, countless others couldn’t get over how big her daughters look.

“Aww there getting so big! All so beautiful!,” one follower commented on the post.

“Aleeah is gorgeous.I think she resembles corey ALOT,” another fan chimed in.

“Gracie looks so grown up. Bless her she is your double beautiful girls xx,” one more Instagrammer wrote.

Loading...

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Leah made headlines for posting a photo with her ex, Jeremy Calvert. As fans know, Leah and Jeremy share one child together, Adalynn, and since they broke up, many fans have been wishing for them to get back together. In the image, the former couple appears to be enjoying drinks at a bar together. In the caption of the post, Messer mentions that there’s no drama between the two because they’re co-parenting but many fans commented on the image to beg them to get back together.

The post has already garnered over 3,400 comments with most comments being from fans who are still wishing for the duo to rekindle their romance.