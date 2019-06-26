Keith Urban Honors Marriage To Nicole Kidman In Instagram Anniversary Post

Country music singer and songwriter Keith Urban honored his marriage to Academy Award-winning actress wife Nicole Kidman with an Instagram post that generated major envy from fans of the couple, as he used an endearing term to describe his wife and spoke about their happy life together.

Urban posted several photos of himself and Kidman on the social media site where he called her “baby girl” and happily talked about their 13 years of married life.

The couple met in 2005 and, by June 2006, tied the knot in Manly, Australia. They have since settled down in Nashville, Tennessee. They seemed to be an unlikely pair; the charismatic country superstar and the quiet and serious actress. But together, he and Kidman seem to bring out the best in one another, something Urban alluded to in his post.

Kidman revealed to People Magazine how she knew Urban was the one for her after several years of the single life following a tough divorce from actor Tom Cruise.

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” Kidman told the entertainment news publication. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.'”

Kidman was ready for that type of relationship after her messy public split from Cruise. Redbook Magazine reported in 2015 that Kidman and Cruise’s relationship may have hit the skids because of his involvement in the Church of Scientology. Marty Rathburn, who was the second-highest ranking official in the organization in 2004, revealed that the head of the church and one of Cruise’s best friends, David Miscavige, was reportedly suspicious of Kidman because her father is a psychologist. The religion reportedly frowns on the practice of psychology, and supposedly Miscavige did not want one of his most prominent church members swayed by ideas outside of the church.

The couple divorced in 2001 after 11 years.

Kidman was single for four years before meeting Urban, whom she says is “the love of her life.” He scored major points with the actress when he whisked her away on the back of a motorbike from her New York apartment to visit the original site of the Woodstock Festival in Woodstock, New York, said the actress to People Magazine.

They share two daughters together: Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 8. Kidman also has daughter Isabella, 26, and son Connor, 24, from her previous marriage to Cruise.

Nicole Kidman is currently starring in the second season of the hit HBO series Big Little Lies, co-starring Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley.

She will also star in the soon-to-be-released feature film The Goldfinch, where she will portray Mrs. Barbour. Kidman won an Oscar in the category of Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in the 2002 film The Hours.