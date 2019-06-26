Gwen Stefani Shares First Photos Of ‘The Voice’ Return With Blake Shelton

Gwen's back to work on 'The Voice' and telling fans she's excited to work with the 'cuteness' that is Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani is officially back to work on The Voice. The coach took to her Instagram Stories on June 25 to share a number of photos to mark her big return to the set as she filmed the first set of blind auditions alongside fellow Season 17 coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend following the sudden departure of longtime coach Adam Levine last month.

Per Pop Culture, Stefani gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her triumphant return to her red spinning chair with multiple snaps throughout the day.

One upload showed the mom-of-three relaxing in her trailer with her bare feet up on the couch as she reminisced about some of the “life-changing” memories that had happened as a result of her appearing on the show.

Seemingly referring to her romance with Blake after they first met as coaches during Season 7 back in 2014, Stefani captioned the upload, “Back at @nbcthevoice today!!!!!!!! So many amazing memories in this trailer life-changing so grateful to be back so excited.” She also added a prayer emoji to her post.

Though Gwen didn’t share a brand new photo with Blake with her followers to celebrate her return, she did post a throwback snap of the twosome cuddling up on the set. This came from her last stint on the show a few seasons ago.

As seen on this fan’s Twitter post, the cute picture showed Stefani sitting on Shelton’s lap with a drink in her hand as they both sat on one of the singing show’s iconic red spinning chairs.

“Get to hang out all day w this cuteness @nbcthevoice,” she captioned the photo, which was also re-posted by The Voice‘s official account, adding the hashtag #theblinds.

But that wasn’t the only throwback snap the “Hollaback Girl” singer treated her millions of followers to during her first day back on set.

Gwen also posted several old photos of herself looking very different as she admitted that she never imagined she’d be where she is now.

She wrote alongside a photo of herself taken several years ago, “Never would I believe I would be on set on universal lot @nbcthevoice.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Shelton previously confirmed earlier this week that shooting for The Voice Season 17 would soon be getting underway. He also admitted that he wasn’t sure how he was going to find things without his buddy Adam — who’d previously sat alongside him on every single episode — by his side.

“I can’t imagine, honestly, what the show is gonna feel like at first without Adam there,” he recently told Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, we’re about to start filming the 17th season of the show, and Adam has been my frenemy from day one, you know, down there on the end.”

As The Inquisitr also reported this week, Blake also confessed that he was left feeling “pretty upset” by Adam’s sudden departure and “didn’t expect” him to exit the show in the way he did. He also added that having Gwen back with his “softened the blow” of the Maroon 5 singer leaving.