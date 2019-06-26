Joe And Kendra Duggar Had Some Adorable Help Revealing The Gender Of Their Second Child

Kendra and Joseph Duggar, stars of TLC’s Counting On, recently revealed they are expecting their second child together. Yet, it was the stunning way they revealed the gender of their newest bundle of joy that has fans thrilled for the young couple.

“We are ready to double the fun at our house!” the couple announced to Us Weekly.

“Parenting has already proven to be more wonderful than we could have dreamed. Even though we come from large families, there is nothing like having your own children. We are so thrilled that a little girl will be joining our family! Garrett is going to be such a great big brother.”

The couple’s son Garrett turned 1 in June, and the couple chose his birthday party to reveal the gender of their second child — and their son helped them do so.

The little boy was given what is known as a smash cake, a small birthday cake that is placed in front of a 1-year-old for them to enjoy, stick their hands into, and eat. As Garrett stuck his hands into the yummy sweet treat, the pink frosting was revealed, reported OK! Magazine, showing the couple’s second child to be a girl.

The Duggar family, headed by matriarch Michelle Duggar and patriarch Jim Bob Duggar, is growing by leaps and bounds as the couple’s original 19 children grow up and begin families of their own.

Eldest son Josh wed Anna Duggar in 2008, and the couple is expecting their sixth child together, also a girl. They are parents to Michael, Mackynzie, Meredith, Marcus, and Mason. Daughter Jessa is married to Ben Seewald, and the couple recently welcomed their first daughter, Ivy, who joins brothers Spurgeon and Henry.

Loading...

Jill Duggar is married to Derick Dillard, and the couple are parents to Israel and Samuel. Sister Joy-Anna is wed to Austin Forsyth, and the couple is expecting their second child. They have not yet revealed the gender of the newest member of their family, who will join son Gideon. Josiah and wife Lauren are expecting their first child together, which is also a girl. Also pregnant is cousin Amy Duggar King, wife of Dillon, who is expecting her first son.

Joseph and Kendra Duggar tied the knot in September 2017 following a three-month engagement, and announced they were expecting their first child in December of that same year. The couple’s proposal happened in front of their family and friends at Joy-Anna’s wedding on May 26, 2017. After getting permission from his sister to pop the question during her special day, Kendra was handed Joy-Anna’s wedding bouquet. Joe dropped to one knee, and asked Kendra to marry him. After she said yes in true Duggar fashion — a family tradition wherein no kissing is allowed until the day of the wedding — the two shared a side hug.