Watch Nigeria Vs. Guinea Live Stream: Clash Of Top Teams In 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Group B, Start Time

A pay dispute with their country's football federation could distract Nigeria from their mission when the Super Eagles square off with Guinea.

The two favorites in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group B square off in a match that could secure the Nigeria Super Eagles their spot in the AFCON quarterfinals. But they must first take three points from the match against a team that one expert called a potential “banana peel” that could slip Nigeria up — a dangerous Guinea squad, Goal reports. Nigeria will also need to be careful not to be distracted as they continue to squabble with the Nigeria Football Federation over what the players say are unpaid bonuses and other cash payments promised for their participation in the 2019 AFCON. In other words, a minor upset could be in the making in the match that will live stream from Alexandria.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Nigeria vs. Guinea Africa Cup of Nations Group B match on Wednesday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. Eastern European Time on Wednesday, June 26, at the 20,000-seat Alexandria Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt.

In Nigeria, that start time will come at 3:30 p.m. West Africa Time, while the game will start at 2:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time in Guinea.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 3:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 7:30 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 9:30 p.m. Western Indonesian Time on Monday, 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr pleaded for “serenity and harmony” in his team’s camp, according to BeIn Sports, even as star winger Ahmed Musa refused to show up at a press conference ahead of the Guinea match, apparently protesting over a bonus he allegedly failed to receive for Nigeria’s opening-match win over Burundi.

Guinea’s side has been fortified by the return from injury or Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, who was injured in a Liverpool UEFA Champions League match about two months ago, according to The South African.

“He gives a lot, he’s a leader in his own way. We need him. He helps us benefit from his experience in big matches. It’s a bonus to have him,” forward Sory Kaba said of his teammate.

Naby Keita, seen above playing for Liverpool, makes his return to the Guinea side. Michael Regan / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Nigeria vs. Guinea Africa Cup of Nations showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

AFCON fans without subscriptions to the BeIn network also have a way to watch the Nigeria vs. Guinea match stream live for free without cable or BeIn Sports credentials. They can sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV.

Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial, and during that week-long period, fans can watch the Super Eagles vs. National Elephants match live stream for free.

In Egypt BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match. In both Nigeria and Guinea, as well as in many other African countries, the French-language Canal Sport Africa network carries the game.

Inside the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Euro Sport Player, as it will in Spain, as well.

In Canada, every 2019 AFCON match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will live stream of the 2019 AFCON showdown from Cairo.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Nigeria-Guinea match, check out the listings at Live Soccer TV.