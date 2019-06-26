‘One Punch Man Season 2, Episode 11 Spoilers: Garou’s New Form Revealed, Bang Finally Faces Former Disciple

Can Garou beat Bang in a one-on-one fight?

One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 11 featured the continuation of the battle between “Hero Hunter” Garou and the Class A and Class B heroes sent by the Hero Association. Death Gatling, Stinger, Smileman, Wildhorn, Megane, Chain Toad, Blam-Blam, and Shooter decided to form a group to take down Garou in order to show everyone in the world that Class A and Class B heroes, not just the Class S heroes, can also be counted on to handle tough tasks.

One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 11 revealed that one of the Class B heroes, Megane, was inspired by Saitama. When he was about to be killed by a monster, Saitama came to save him. Since then, Megane decided to become a hero and joined the group led by Miss Blizzard.

At first, the group of Class A and Class B heroes had the upper hand in their fight against Garou. The “Hero Hunter” has already taken a huge amount of damage and the poison is starting to take effect on his body. However, Garou looked very determined to achieve victory, believing that beating all the heroes in front of him would put him closer to becoming a real monster.

Garou faced Class A and Class B heroes one by one and defeated seven of them with ease. Death Gatling, the only surviving hero from the group, decided to use his trump card against Garou. The “Hero Hunter” tried to stop him, saying that Death Gatling could end up killing the kid inside the abandoned house at his back. Death Gatling didn’t believe him and said that it could only be one of his cheap tricks.

Garou was left with no choice but to use his body to defend the kid. Luckily, he managed to survive Death Gatling’s Death Shower. After seeing Death Gatling run out of bullets, Garou took advantage of the situation and knocked out the Class A hero.

ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS gameplay trailer revealed. https://t.co/zzjNZzVGDA pic.twitter.com/orEbSBG1R2 — Anime Comic Book (@animecomicbook1) June 25, 2019

Loading...

One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 11 also featured the return of Genos to the battlefield. Garou thought that he can already rest after defeating the Class A and Class B heroes, but he’s not aware that Megane has managed to call for a backup using the device given to them by the Hero Association. Genos immediately arrived to help the Class A and Class B heroes capture Garou.

After being cornered by Genos, Garou had a surprising transformation. His white hair turned into orange and one of his eyes became red. Garou also received a backup from the Monster Association. However, Genos still proved to be the better fighter. He easily defeated all the monsters and was the verge of giving Garou a taste of defeat.

However, before Genos launched his finishing blow, Bang and his brother appeared and asked the “Demon Cyborg” to let them handle Garou. The final scenes of One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 11 marked the start of the fight between Bang and his former disciple, Garou.