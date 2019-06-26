‘Game Of Thrones’: A Forensic Anthropologist Says We Can’t Discount Drogon Eating Daenerys

While viewers are hoping Drogon was taking Daenerys back to her ancestral home, a forensic expert believes the dragon may have simply eaten her.

While it seems like everything has been analyzed and rehashed regarding the Season 8 finale of HBO’s epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones, a forensic expert has now entered the ring regarding the fate of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all of the episodes in Season 8 and wish to avoid spoilers.

In the final episode of Game of Thrones, Daenerys claimed the iron throne but was subsequently killed by her nephew and lover, Jon Snow (Kit Harington). After her death, her dragon, Drogon, appeared. He melted the iron throne with his fire before picking her up in his claws and flying away with her lifeless body.

It was revealed towards the end of the final episode that Daenerys had headed east towards Volantis and Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) said he would try to locate the dragon.

Since then, fans have speculated on why Drogon was headed in that direction.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of the theories sees Drogon taking Daenerys to Volantis in order to have her resurrected by a red priestess. However, according to an interview a forensic anthropologist did with the Huffington Post, there may be a more mundane ending for Daenerys’ body: Drogon might have simply eaten her.

“Might he eat her? Possibly, yes,” Dr. Carolyn Rando, a forensic anthropologist at the UCL Institute of Archaeology said.

“I don’t think we can discount that he was going off to eat her.”

But, how did Rando come to this conclusion?

There is evidence in the real world that under certain circumstances, animals may be lead to eating their owners. However, many of these situations arise out of a pet being unable to leave a location after their owner dies and there being no other food except for their owner.

Another reason sees animals sometimes accidentally getting mixed up in eating after licking or nudging their deceased owner as they try to work out what is going on — something that was evidenced by Drogon in the final episode of Game of Thrones when he nudged Daenerys after Jon stabbed her.

“So [the animal] tends to lick, and there’s a lot of blood and then eating might happen, but more out of just stress or something like that.”

In addition, Rando also suggests that malnutrition might factor into this theory. In Season 8 of Game of Thrones, Daenerys had mentioned that her dragons were not eating well. This was put down to the fact that dragons do not cope well in the colder climate of the North. So, after taking Daenerys away, as Drogon reached a warmer location, it could have triggered an insatiable urge to eat again.

However, while it is possible that Drogon ate Daenerys, Rando is not convinced that actually happened. Instead, she likes to think that Drogon didn’t eat the Mother of Dragons and, instead, just flew off into the sunset with Daenerys and was merely grieving the loss of his mother.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.