Kim Kardashian Wears Shirt With Michael Jackson’s Face On It Amid Continued Abuse Claims

Kim Kardashian was representing Michael Jackson on the tenth anniversary of his death.

According to The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian was spotted at JFK Airport in New York City on Tuesday as she donned a pair of white spandex shorts, Yeezy sneakers, and a leather handbag. She had her shoulder-length, dark hair pulled back out of her face and styled in straight strands.

Kim also wore a full face of makeup for the outing, including darkened brows, thick lashes, and a nude lip. She completed the look with a white short-sleeved t-shirt with Michael Jackson’s face on it, next to it was a photo of Prince.

The shirt is reportedly made by the Etsy store TeesbyT, and is a tribute to the late singers. As some of Kim’s fans may know, the reality star has ties to both Michael and Prince.

Kim was famously kicked off stage by Prince during a concert for not dancing to his song in a way that he approved of back in 2011. Kardashian later said that she was so nervous that she simply “froze” while standing next to the singer.

Prince tragically died back in 2016 at the age of 57 from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Meanwhile, Kardashian dated MJ’s nephew, TJ, when she was a young teenager. Kim previously told People Magazine that she even celebrated her birthday at Neverland Ranch, calling the experience “magical.”

“That was the most magical place on earth. I had my birthday at Neverland Ranch. Who else can say that?” Kim told the magazine back in 2009.

“When you drove up there were baby elephants and chimpanzees in overalls, and there was all the rides. It was everything you can possibly imagine. The memories I have from that place will last for the rest of my life,” she added.

However, Kim’s decision to wear a shirt with the late King of Pop’s face on it could end up causing controversy online with her critics.

Although Michael Jackson has been dead for 10 years, the firestorm surrounding his alleged sexual abuse have not gone away.

Earlier this year, the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland created a media frenzy. In the film, Wade Robson and James Safechuck alleged in graphic detail about how Jackson had sexually assaulted them from early in their childhoods until they were young teenagers.

The film has led to a huge debate about MJ’s legacy and the continued listening of his music.

