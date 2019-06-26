‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Christian LeBlanc Owns His Big Hair And Pokes Fun At Trolls

Christian LeBlanc knows how to have a great time, and recently, when some The Young and the Restless viewers began talking about Michael’s big hair on the show. Some fans wondered if he had on a wig and rumors, including some about his health, swirled.

Several times now, the Michael Baldwin actor took to social media to poke fun at the rumors. Most recently, LeBlanc posted a picture of himself alongside Y&R newcomer Tyler Johnson who portrays Theo — Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) associate and Summer’s (Hunter King) new no strings attached buddy. Johnson’s hair is swept up, and LeBlanc’s style is similar, but the Theo actor’s hair is possibly a bit bigger.

Also, recently LeBlanc admitted to his Instagram followers that Johnson is his hair coach, and together the two co-stars are working to keep Genoa City hairy.

On fan responded and said, “I’m happy you commented on your hair. As a hairstylist, I was wondering what the heck was up with it. Love from Milton Ontario, Canada.”

Many of those who follow LeBlanc commented that his hair looked better shorter, and some mentioned that they wondered if the actor is wearing a wig, but from the way he’s poked fun at things, it looks like LeBlanc is keeping his hair longer right now.

Another follower wrote, “Lots-o-hair OR no hair, I do not care. Why? Because I love @christianjleblanc no matter the coif.”

Several others agreed that people were being too harsh about the beloved Y&R actor’s hair. Many of them encouraged LeBlanc to keep doing himself and not worry about online discussions.

A few fans put two and two together and wondered if the teasers about Michael returning to his dark side requires a different type of hairdo for the character. With Kevin (Greg Rikaart) back in town and tangled up with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), Michael is threatening to bring the pain down on Adam if he does not stop trying to make Kevin do all his dirty work.

While fans continue to make comments that they like or don’t like the actor’s hair, it looks like he has put some of the rumors to rest by facing it head on and poking fun at the whole thing on his social media account. Johnson is also happy to help LeBlanc to set the record straight while showing off his impressive head of hair. The men of Genoa City are working together to keep the town hairy.