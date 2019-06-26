Michael Mealor Teases Steamy ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Summer Drama

Micheal Mealor recently teased some new The Young and the Restless spoilers for an upcoming steamy summer storyline for him as the weather heats up.

The Kyle Abbott actor told CBS Soaps In Depth, “You are going to see more of Kyle, that’s for sure! It will be fun, because this is the first time we will see him in this light — head over heels in love! We’ve seen him as a jerk, as a businessman, as a family man, with him being a caretaker for Dina, and we’ve seen him hurt… but now we will get to see what Kyle looks like when he’s in love, what he’s willing to do, and what he’s willing to sacrifice!”

While the genre of daytime drama often produces afternoon delight for viewers, Mealor promised Y&R fans that his steamy summer storyline includes plenty of summer delight in the midst of Summer (Hunter King) and Lola (Sasha Calle) love triangle drama. Kyle and Lola are engaged to be married even though he hasn’t fully settled his marriage to Summer. Of course, Kyle married Summer so that she would donate part of her liver to save Lola’s life when she needed a partial liver transplant. Instead of staying with Summer for the year he promised her, Kyle broke his word and started seeing Lola.

Although Kyle still loves Summer, he’s in love with Lola, and he will go to the ends of the earth for his new fiance. Last summer Kyle lost his swimsuit during a Jabot promotion, but this time he will lose his clothes in a more romantic way as he and Lola enjoy each other and the new life they are building.

The arrival of Lola’s mom, Celeste (Eva LaRue) tomorrow may end up causing a bit of turmoil for Lola and Kyle. However, Mealor’s description of the upcoming storyline for summer 2019 reveals that these two will still go strong at least for the next several weeks. They will plan their wedding with Kyle taking on the role of groomzilla while Lola focuses on her job at Society as the chef. It is possible that Lola’s lackadaisical attitude about her wedding could cause problems with Kyle as well as Celeste.

While many viewers love Kyle and Lola together, others are not over the fact that he broke his promise to Summer so quickly, especially since he consummated his marriage to her on their wedding night.