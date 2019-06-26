WWE News: NXT Superstar Pulled From In-Ring Action At Events Due To Staph Infection

Yet another injury has taken time away from another member of The Undisputed Era.

There is bad luck and then there is a rather awful run of bad luck and the latter is what Kyle O’Reilly has dealt with in The Undisputed Era. Ever since Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish signed with WWE and joined NXT, they have had to deal with a number of bad luck issues. A serious injury already took his tag team partner Bobby Fish out of action for a long time and now, O’Reilly is going to miss time with an injury of his own.

Fish and O’Reilly teamed together as reDRagon in Ring of Honor and became one of the most popular tag teams in professional wrestling. They won the ROH Tag Team Championship on three occasions and also appeared in New Japan Pro Wrestling where they are two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.

After joining NXT, Fish and O’Reilly became part of The Undisputed Era with Adam Cole, and it has become an incredibly powerful stable. Unfortunately, Fish suffered a torn MCL and torn ACL in his left knee which put him on the shelf for six months. That is when Roderick Strong stepped in as O’Reilly’s tag team partner.

The Undisputed Era has been more powerful than ever, but they have suffered another crushing blow. The official Twitter account for EVOLVE Wrestling reported on Monday that O’Reilly is being pulled from in-ring events, but they didn’t give a reason as to why.

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that O’Reilly is suffering from a staph infection.

WWE

EVOLVE revealed that O’Reilly was scheduled to be a part of matches at EVOLVE 129 and 130, but he won’t be able to compete. The member of The Undisputed Era is still going to be there for meet-and-greets as well as being in the corner for Roderick Strong’s matches.

O’Reilly’s staph infection has caused him to miss some time in NXT, but he’s expected to be back in the ring within a week or two.

Earlier this month, O’Reilly needed stitches after an injury during the Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXV. Those stitches are what have developed into the staph infection and are causing him to miss in-ring time.

Loading...

EVOLVE and WWE don’t want to disappoint the fans attending these events, and that is why they’ve found a suitable replacement for O’Reilly in Tyler Breeze.

.@MmmGorgeous is headed to New York THIS WEEKEND to make his in-ring debut with @WWNEVOLVE!https://t.co/ikJ8SlHKNy — WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2019

The official website of WWE reported that Breeze will be making his EVOLVE debut this weekend when he faces AR Fox on Saturday. On Sunday, Breeze will take on Anthony Greene in place of the injured member of The Undisputed Era. Kyle O’Reilly hates to miss any kind of wrestling action, but he hopes to be healed up from his staph infection and back soon.