WWE News: Seth Rollins Takes Shot At Dean Ambrose’s Complaints – ‘He Took His Ball And He Went Home’

During his time in WWE, Dean Ambrose was almost always associated with Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns in one way or another. As the day drew near for his time in WWE to come to an end, Ambrose partnered with his brothers in The Shield and after he was gone, some rather negative things were said about WWE. Now, Rollins is speaking out about the complaints which have come from the man once again known as Jon Moxley.

Since leaving and signing with All Elite Wrestling, Moxley has given a number of interviews regarding his time with WWE. He has thanked them for all they’ve done, but he’s also had plenty to say in regard to how things were handle, how angles and writing took place, and poor conditions at times.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Moxley even said at one point that Triple H should start running things in WWE because Vince McMahon is the problem.

Moxley has signed a multi-year deal with AEW which means he isn’t going to end up returning to WWE anytime soon. He’s also been working with New Japan Pro Wrestling which leaves the possibility that fans may never actually see “Dean Ambrose” again.

Seth Rollins once said he doesn’t believe that people have seen the last of himself and Ambrose as partners. Judging by the things recently said by the current WWE Universal Champion, Rollins may actually not even care to team with his former brother in The Shield again.

Rollins is a WWE guy and that is blatantly obvious. Not only is he one of the main champions on the brand, but he also protects and supports other superstars on social media and in person. When it comes to the bashing of WWE by Ambrose/Moxley, Rollins wasn’t going to just sit back and let it happen.

Rollins recently spoke with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and he discussed a number of different topics. When it came to those who criticize WWE, he held nothing back in lashing out at them, and that included his friend Dean Ambrose as transcribed by Bleacher Report.

He defended Ambrose/Moxley and said that he can do whatever he wants, but “not everybody’s equipped to handle the rigors of WWE and the schedule and how it affects you mentally and emotionally.” Rollins did say that Ambrose put his “heart and soul” into everything WWE, but when it came down to it, he just left.

“But at the end of the day, he took his ball and he went home, or he went elsewhere at least. And I think it’s a little presumptuous of him to get on a podcast and talk down about the company that gave him such an opportunity.”

Seth Rollins did say that he still loves Dean Ambrose and he knows that his friend received some good things from WWE such as his knowledge and meeting his wife Renee Young. He wants the best for Jon Moxley, but he’s not going to sit back and let anyone speak poorly about the company he works for.