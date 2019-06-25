Beth Chapman’s Family Reportedly Praying For A Miracle As She Remains In Coma

Beth Chapman’s family is said to be holding out hope for a miracle as she continues to be sedated in the hospital.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Dog The Bounty Hunter star is in “very grave condition” and has been placed into a medically induced coma as she continues her cancer battle.

Beth is currently admitted in Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, and her family members are said to all be there by her side as she goes through this medical crisis.

In addition, Beth’s husband Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, as well as their children, are said to be with her “around the clock” as they continue to whatever they can for their beloved wife and mother.

A source tells the outlet that Chapman’s doctors are “doing their best to keep her comfortable” as her family continues to pray for a miracle.

Beth’s friends and family, including husband Dog, have also been vocal on social media asking fans to continue to send love, support, well wishes, and prayers for the ailing reality star.

As many fans know, Beth was first diagnosed with cancer back in 2017. It returned in November of 2018, and she was forced to have surgery to remove a mass in her throat. She started chemotherapy and was hospitalized again in April.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just last month Beth Chapman had told her fans on social media that she no longer wanted chemo and that she was going through the “ultimate test of faith.”

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Beth is not expected to recover from her latest hospitalization and that there isn’t much that can be done to help her at this point.

Sources tell the outlet that Chapman’s family has been taking it all in, and trying to figure out the next step as they are making her medical decisions with the help of her doctors.

After Beth’s hospitalization, Dog took to Instagram to post a photo of his wife’s newly manicured hands, revealing that she’s always had a thing about her nails.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it. … I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time. I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a deal maker, and I’ll do anything,” Dog previously said of his wife’s health issues, per Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more updates on Beth Chapman’s health by following her family members on social media.