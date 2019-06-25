Bebe Rexha Covers Harper’s Bazaar With Fierce Beauty Shot

Bebe Rexha has revealed that she is the latest cover girl for Harper’s Bazaar in Vietnam.

The “Last Hurrah” hitmaker shared the fierce cover to her Instagram which has racked up over 103,000 likes within five hours.

Rexha looks stunning in the close-up beauty shot which has a very pink aesthetic. Her garment which you see slightly covering her face is frilly and a dark shade of pink that makes the image pop. Her hair is slicked back with pink highlights while she’s rocking a bold dark purple lipstick. Her eye-shadow is a light pink and her eyes pierce through the camera lens.

On the Harper’s Bazaar Viet Nam Instagram account, they state that this issue is a special one.

“Harper’s Bazaar celebrates our 8th year in Vietnam. Number 8 represents perfection and prosperity in Asian culture. Our international artistic teams have traveled from continent to continent to accomplish 8 limited covers and editorial features,” they shared.

Other covers include the likes of Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, and Elena Matei.

Rexha is no stranger to doing fierce fashion shoots as she recently posed for Voir Fashion Magazine‘s summer issue. The “I’m A Mess” songstress was seen wearing a skintight jeweled garment with thigh high boots. The colors were very bright, neon and eye-catching, which The Inquisitr reported.

Bebe’s latest single release is a track with The Chainsmokers titled “Call You Mine” which was released on May 31. The Inquisitr noted one of the outfits she wore on the set of the music video, which was a sparkly leotard with fishnet tights. On Spotify, the track has already been streamed over 45.1 million times. So far, the single has peaked at No. 32 in Australia, No. 56 in the U.K., and No. 67 in the U.S.

Earlier this month, Bebe took to social media to question why paparazzi always send out the “ugliest” photos of her to the press, per The Inquisitr.

“Why do paparazzi always put out the ugliest pictures of me. Like help a girl out. I was just trying to buy groceries for my chili recipe. Like whatever,” she shared to her 1.4 million followers.

The tweet has racked up thousands of replies from users who believed Rexha looked great and that she shouldn’t have been so hard on herself. Rexha, later on, published the images to her Instagram stating that even though she hated the photo she posted, she was keeping it up because it was “real.” Her industry friends praised her for the post, which The Inquisitr revealed.

A couple of days later, she shared a video clip to her Instagram where she mentioned she was flaunting her “natural curves” in her caption. Within two days of uploading the post, it has been watched over 976,000 times. The “I’m A Mess” chart-topper was wearing a skintight Nike garment which showed off her figure perfectly, which The Inquisitr also reported.

On Instagram, Bebe Rexha has over 8.6 million followers.