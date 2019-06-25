Breakdancing May Debut As An Olympic Sport At Paris Games In 2024

B-boys and b-girls get ready. Breakdancing might be the next Olympic sport added to the roster at the 2024 Paris Games. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) endorsed requests from Paris for this athletic-artistic endeavor to be considered as a new Olympic entry, as reported today by the BBC.

And why not? Breakdancing — or breaking, as Paris officials call this form of performance — takes all kinds of skill. Participants must have major strength, especially in the upper body, they must be musically inclined, and they must have great choreography ideas, too.

Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet is well acquainted with this popular activity.

“As well as being spectacular and creative, [breakers] generate strong engagement among young people. They also project the values that we hold dear in terms of openness and diversity.”

The final decision regarding the inclusion of this sport will come from the IOC executive board next year.

Breakdancing is not as easy as it sounds. The trend, which began in the early ’70s in the Bronx, is actually a tough act for which to excel.

“Influenced by a variety of sources such as gymnastics, tap dance, capoeria and kung fu, [breakdancing] was meant to be a way for rival street gangs to fight for turf,” explains Dance Class.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

The knowledgable site insists that certain music is best for driving someone to breakdance to the best of his or her ability. Among the site’s suggestions is any song by James Brown as well as specific tunes such as Breakestra’s “The Family,” Funky Bijou’s “Na Mee Hon” and Erik B & Rakim’s “Don’t Sweat the Technique.”

Speaking of technique, Dance Class insists that future breakdancers “need to spend a little time getting used to the rhythms and patterns of the beats.”

Fashion is also a large part of putting on a breakdancing show. Our Past Times says a uniform is frequently seen on today’s eager participants, particularly those who perform in large and small cities and who have access to busy street corners.

The outfit typically starts with a hoodie with “old school flare.”

The source adds, “Put on some faded, beat up jeans with holes. Make sure the jeans fit well and are not too baggy. You can also wear jumpsuit pants.”

Ball caps or bandanas are de rigueur, especially since these headpieces not only make sartorial statements, but they also keep the sun and sweat out of the breakdancer’s eyes.

Breaking, as well as surfing, climbing, and skateboarding, were on the mind of Paris organizers. In February, the committee proposed that these sports be added to the roster. All but breaking have been given the go-ahead to debut in 2020 at the Tokyo Olympic Games — and now breakdancers are one crucial step closer to being able to demonstrate their prowess in 2024 at the Paris Olympic Games.