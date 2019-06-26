Queen Elizabeth ‘Blocked’ Harry & Meghan From Moving Their Office To Frogmore To Keep An ‘Eye’ On Them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not shied away from being independent. The Sussexes moved out of Kensington Palace — where other royals such William, Kate, and Princess Eugenie reside — to create their own home base at Frogmore Cottage. The pair also recently created their own Instagram account after reportedly having issues sharing the Kensington Royal account with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

However, according to The Sun, there is one aspect in which the redheaded prince and former actress cannot be completely free from control: their administrative base, known in British parlance as a household. Though the new parents allegedly lobbied for their own household, run out of Frogmore Cottage, the queen “blocked” the proposal and insisted that they maintain their office in Buckingham Palace.

“They wanted their household to be entirely independent of Buckingham Palace, but were told ‘no.’ There is an institutional structure that doesn’t allow that kind of independence,” an insider said.

“The feeling is that it’s good to have the Sussexes under the jurisdiction of Buckingham Palace, so they can’t just go off and do their own thing.”

The timing of the request was also allegedly not the best. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly asked for the breakaway shortly after Meghan’s lavish New York baby shower. The celebrity-studded affair, attended by the likes of Amal Clooney and Serena Williams, is said to have cost nearly $420,000. Moreover, Buckingham Palace was reportedly not given advance notice and was therefore unprepared for the public relations blowback.

Insiders have said that part of the reason the queen and Prince Charles were keen to keep the Sussexes close was to prevent any future “secret” trips.

Loading...

The queen also reportedly hoped that keeping the offices in Buckingham Palace would help the two Wales brothers “coordinate diaries better” as well as “coordinate what they’re putting out.”

Despite their maternity and paternity leaves, the Sussexes have earned renewed interest in their endeavors after the news of their departure from the Royal Foundation. The foundation, which was set up as a joint effort by William, Harry, and Kate, was originally poised to be one of the main pillars of the young royals’ charitable efforts as it could harness the star power of the so-called “fab four.”

However, it was reported that Harry and Meghan wanted “the flexibility of more commercial decisions,” per The Inquisitr. Already, there are rumors that the couple want their new role to be on a more global scale, including in Meghan’s native United States.