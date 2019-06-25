‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Melts Fans’ Hearts With Adorable Video of Nova And Vaeda Cuddling

Tyler Baltierra sure knows how to make a splash on social media.

As fans know, the Teen Mom OG star is no stranger to showing off adorable photos of his two girls — Nova and Vaeda. In the latest video clip that was posted for his 2.8 million-plus followers, Tyler melts fans’ heart with a sweet video of his girls having a bonding moment together. In the caption of the image, Tyler tells fans that he caught his two little ones sharing a sweet moment together, and they didn’t even know they were on film.

The video starts with Baltierra sneaking up on the girls, who are lying in a bottom bunk-bed together. The two are cuddled up under a blanket and look as close as can be. Four-year-old Nova puts her arm around her baby sister as she talks to her and rubs her head. Both girls are matching in floral yellow tops, and though it’s not clear what Nova is saying to her little sister in the video, it’s safe to say that she is definitely a doting big sis.

Since the post went live on Tyler’s account, it’s earned the Teen Mom OG star a ton of attention with over 866,000 views in addition to 1,400-plus comments. While some fans took to the post to let Tyler know that they’re happy the new season of his hit MTV show is back, countless others gushed over the sweet bonding moment between the two girls. Of course, there were a few other fans who just chimed in with heart emoji.

“Cutest ever!! Your girls are beautiful,” one follower commented.

“Ohmygosh!!! That’s the sweetest thing eeevvverrrrrr,” another fan wrote along with a series of heart and smiley face emoji.

“My heart can’t take it,” one more Instagrammer gushed.

And Tyler isn’t the only member of his family who has been gushing over his sweet daughters. As The Inquisitr shared yesterday, Tyler’s wife, Catelynn Baltierra, floored her Instagram followers with a sweet photo of the girls together. In the adorable snapshot, Nova looks up at the camera with her big, blue eyes as she wears a giant smile on her face. She looks cozy in a pair of blue and pink colored pajamas as she leans her arm against a red pillow. In her arms, she holds her baby sister, who looks as cute as can be in a white-colored onesie, with a yellow pacifier in her mouth.

This post earned Catelynn a lot of attention with over 155,000 likes. New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday evenings on MTV.