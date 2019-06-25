‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, June 26: Steffy & Hope Share A Poignant Moment

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, June 26 reveal that friends and family will gather for Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) memorial service. The intern recently died in a car accident, leaving her loved ones shattered. Emma’s mother, uncle Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears), best friend Tiffany (Maile Brady), and colleagues will be left reeling in shock at her sudden death.

They would be even more disturbed if they knew that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is directly responsible for her death. He was trying to stop Emma from reaching Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). The intern was determined to tell Hope that Beth was still alive. Thomas wanted to prevent Hope from finding out and rammed his car into Emma’s. Emma looked into her rearview mirror and realized what Thomas was trying to do. She screamed “Oh no!” before her car careened over the guardrail and into the ravine. Thomas got out of his car at the accident scene. Instead of calling the paramedics, he smirked as Emma was dying in her car.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, indicate that Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) will share some of their memories of Emma. They had given the intern a shot at Forrester Creations, despite the fact that she was related to Justin. They will agree that she was gone far too soon and that she would be remembered by all of them.

Likewise, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope will also talk about Emma. Hope, in particular, will be affected by Emma’s loss. B&B fans will remember that it was Emma who had the idea of including some choreography in the lineup. She worked tirelessly as she and the other dancers rehearsed to make the Hope for the Future comeback fashion show something to remember.

Hope will also remember how Emma tried to cheer her up after Beth’s death. The intern told her that she missed her at work and offered her a shoulder to cry on. Emma’s death will take a toll on Hope who has faced numerous losses of her own this year.

As Thomas' obsession with Hope spirals out of control, Hope recalls her life with Liam. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/hifuhgxYTv #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/evHLiNJ0Qx — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 21, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease that they will find a measure of comfort in each other. Hope, Steffy, Quinn, and Eric will remind each other of the ties that they share. They are family and they should cherish their time with each other.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.