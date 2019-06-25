Stephanie Pratt Causes Twitter Stir As Rumors Of Plastic Surgery Surface Following ‘The Hills’ Premiere

Stephanie Pratt was the center of attention during the series premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings.

The MTV reboot premiered on Monday, June 24, and viewers were reunited with Pratt and fellow original The Hills cast members Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, and Justin “Bobby” Brescia. The Inquisitr previously shared that The O.C. alums Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee joined the OGs on the show.

While many fans were excited to see their favorite Los Angeles-based cast, the new looks of a few cast members sent many Twitter users into a frenzy. Pratt’s appearance was a hot topic on the social network, as many fans were stunned to see what she looks like since the original The Hills wrapped in 2010.

“Stephanie Pratt is all plastic,” one user wrote.

“Dude, Spencer’s sister and her plastic surgery, she was so pretty before,” another user tweeted.

Radar Online reports that Pratt isn’t the only The Hills lady who has had work done. The outlet claims that Patridge, Barton, and Montag also look as if they have altered their faces over the years. The team even brought in an expert, Dr. Anthony Youn, who assessed the faces of each of the women. Based on a before-and-after picture of Pratt, the doctor shared his theories of what he thinks the star has had done.

“Her nose definitely appears to have been thinned and shortened with a rhinoplasty. Her lips also appear to have been plumped with injectable filler like Juvederm. She also looks like she’s had Botox and filler injections, too,” Dr. Youn said.

While Pratt has been facing some online criticism for her appearance, the Made In Chelsea star is also facing some real-life drama. HollywoodLife reported that since filming the new version of The Hills, she has been on the outs with her brother, Spencer. She reportedly blames Montag for the reason she is estranged from her brother and expressed as much on her show, Pratt Cast.

“They are the most toxic people I’ve ever met. They are Bonnie and Clyde till they die,” Pratt said of her older brother and sister-in-law.

She also expressed that she hopes to “expose” Heidi and Spencer during her time on the show.

The Hills: New Beginnings follows the lives of some fan favorites from the original series from the early 2000s. The cast stated that the show will focus more on friendship and less on drama this time around.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV at 10 p.m. EST.