How Many End-Credit Scenes Does ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Have?

This article is spoiler free!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is one week away from its release, debuting on Tuesday, July 2. Previews for the film have already finished, and critics have taken to the web to share their thoughts. It seems almost every critic is pleased with the second solo Spider-Man film, with several reviews calling it “extraordinary,” while noting it has a “shocking” ending, according to Sean O’Connell of CinemaBlend.

While fans have been pleased to know Far From Home was given stellar ratings, what they really want to know is, are there any end-credit scenes? If there are, how many? Avengers: Endgame broke Marvel Cinematic Universe tradition by being the first film in the bunch to omit any post-credit scenes. Fortunately, that’s not the case for Far From Home.

According to Screen Rant, Far From Home contains one mid-credit and one post-credit scene, and they’re not just any traditional MCU teasers. The outlet is reporting that they are “vital to the MCU’s future.” Earlier this year, it was revealed that Phase 3 of the MCU would conclude with Far From Home, and not Endgame as originally believed. This goes in line with Screen Rant’s comment on the post-credit scenes, meaning the end of Far From Home is going to set the stage for Phase 4 of the universe.

How will Marvel's Phase 3 end? https://t.co/gQg1Sh8xq0 — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) June 20, 2019

Other critics who have seen the film are urging fans of the franchise to stay away from spoilers, hinting that these two post-credit scenes contain some pretty serious surprises. BGR is reporting that they are going to “blow your mind,” while We Got This Covered said, “you won’t want to miss them.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming’s post-credit scenes are apparently going to be overshadowed by the web slinger’s second film. Tom Holland’s first Spidey flick also contained two end-credit moments. The first, which appeared in the mid-credits, showcased Vulture (Michael Keaton) in prison, as he was approached by a fellow criminal regarding Spider-Man’s identity.

The second scene showed Captain America toying with the audience about patience, and how sometimes it’s not worth waiting around for things.

Loading...

“Hi, I’m Captain America,” Steve Rogers says. “I’m here to talk to you about patience… and why you waited around for something so disappointing.”

The Inquisitr can confirm both scenes are definitely worth waiting for and not just a tease like Homecoming. The first scene will reveal a surprise from within the film itself, while the second will be more of a setup clip regarding what’s coming in the future.