Royal Writer Condemns Meghan Markle For Changing Her Engagement Ring & Altering ‘A Piece Of History’

On Monday, The Daily Mail wrote that Meghan Markle reportedly had her engagement ring altered to make it look more dainty. Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, has commented on the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to change the band of the ring that Prince Harry designed for her, calling it “odd” that she would want to do such a thing.

In addition to wearing her wedding ring and a third diamond ring, Meghan sports the stunning diamond engagement ring that Harry gave to her when he proposed in November 2017. The original ring consisted of a solid yellow gold band set with three diamonds, however, royal watchers recently noted that the former Suits star has been wearing a different, thinner band.

Seward believes that Meghan should have left the ring untouched, arguing that the original ring is “a piece of history” and should never have been altered.

“A royal engagement ring is a piece of history, not a bit of jewelry to be updated when it looks old fashioned.”

Confirming the suspicions that the ring appears to have been altered, jewelry expert Arabel Lebrusa spoke to the motive behind the changes, commenting that many celebrities have been opting for the modern trend of wearing a thinner band.

“Many celebrities do this, as the central stone looks bigger in comparison, getting the wow factor.”

Meghan Markle's engagement ring includes two diamonds that belonged to Princess Diana. Royal officials say Prince Harry designed the ring himself. pic.twitter.com/LJ65OFH9BV — NEWS 1130 (@NEWS1130) November 27, 2017

In terms of the changes that Meghan has had done to the ring, Lebrusa added, “She now has little diamonds set down the sides of her engagement ring and the band also seems thinner than before.”

The jewelry expert continued on to point out that the diamond setting on the band appears micro-set, meaning there is very little metal in between the stones, which in turn maximizes the sparkle of the tiny diamonds.

Overall, Lebrusa believes that the new ring is better suited to the new mom’s style, adding that it fits her dainty fingers perfectly.

At the time of the couple’s engagement, Prince Harry explained the deliberate thought and detail that went into creating the perfect ring for his future wife.

With the help of jewelers Cleave and Company, Prince Harry combined one diamond originally from Botswana and two smaller stones from his mother Princess Diana’s collection. Harry explained that the yellow gold was Meghan’s favorite while he added the little stones from his mother’s collection so she would be with them during their “crazy journey.”

The Duchess of Sussex was thrilled with Harry’s design, calling it “incredible” at the time.