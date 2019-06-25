Tinsley Mortimer Will Be Seen Dating On ‘RHONY’ Season 12 Following Latest Split From Boyfriend Scott Kluth

Tinsley Mortimer is expected to be back in the world of dating during the new episodes.

Tinsley Mortimer’s storyline for The Real Housewives of New York City’s upcoming 12th season will reportedly focus on her dating life.

According to a June 24 report from Radar Online, Mortimer, who called it quits with her former boyfriend, Scott Kluth, earlier this year after a number of on-and-off moments, is ready to get back to the dating world as she and her co-stars begin production on Season 12 in late August.

While a rumor began swirling earlier this month that suggested Mortimer would not be asked to return to the series for the upcoming season, the outlet claimed she’s actually in a five-year contract with Bravo TV.

Throughout the 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, Mortimer has been seen discussing the on-again, off-again relationship she’s had with Kluth with her co-stars. In fact, she’s broken down over the matter on occasion and at one point, she was seen opening up about her future hopes for children during a conversation with her mother, Dale Mercer.

At 43-years-old, Mortimer would love to be a mother at some point, and as her co-stars have reminded her, her age is not working in her favor. So, when it comes to planning for a family, Mortimer needs to get serious about finding a mate and about leaving her past ups and downs with Kluth in the past.

While Mortimer hasn’t gone public with any new men since her breakup with Kluth earlier this year, Radar Online shared a report regarding an alleged date with former Access Hollywood co-host Billy Bush earlier this month. At the time, the outlet revealed the potential new couple had been spotted together at the Brooklyn Bowl in New York City on June 1.

“They were bowling in a group, but they looked particularly cozy and affectionate with each other,” one eyewitness shared. “They were super flirty.”

“She looked really happy, which is so nice after all the drama she had with Scott on the show,” the insider added.

Following the outing, a spokesperson for Mortimer confirmed she and Bush had gone out with a group of friends but didn’t confirm a romance between them.

“She was at Brooklyn Bowl on Saturday with a group of friends that included Billy,” the rep said.

To see more of Mortimer and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.