Adam Lambert Reveals That He Met His ‘Cute And Witty’ Boyfriend On Instagram

They say too much social media is bad for you, but for Adam Lambert, it turned out to be good.

In an interview with The Sun, Lambert revealed that he met his boyfriend, Javi Costa Polo, on Instagram.

The “For Your Entertainment” hitmaker has been dating the model for seven months. Earlier this year in February, the couple went public about their relationship on the app where they first met, according to Music News.

When asked about how they first started talking to each other, Lambert explained it was through Instagram DMs.

“I just saw a picture and we started chit-chatting in the DMs [direct messages],” he shared.

“It was very playful and cute and witty. We talked for about a month because I was traveling.”

“When I got back we went on a date and it just clicked, and we’ve been together ever since,” he continued.

Since settling down with Javi, Lambert shared that he feels content with the way his life is and that he doesn’t feel the need to motivate himself to be outgoing anymore.

“When you’re single I think that’s a motivating force to go out, because you think, ‘Maybe I’ll meet somebody’,” the “If I Had You” entertainer explained.

“But now it’s like I feel content. I don’t need to go and chase anything.”

Adam rose to fame as a contestant on American Idol in 2009. After finishing as a runner-up, he signed a record deal with RCA Records and released his first studio album, For Your Entertainment. The record was a success, peaking at No. 3 in the U.S., No. 5 in Australia and New Zealand, No. 7 in Canada, No. 8 in Sweden, and No. 36 in the U.K. The album sparked a number of singles including his U.S. top 10 single, “Whataya Want from Me.”

Three years later, he released his second studio album, Trespassing, which topped the album charts in the U.S. and Canada. It was also a top 10 success in Australia, New Zealand, and Denmark. In the U.K., it became his first album to peak in the top 20 at No. 16.

His third album in 2016, The Original High, became his third consecutive top three album in the U.S. and his first to reach the top 10 in the U.K., peaking at No. 8.

Alongside his solo career, Lambert has also been touring with iconic rock band Queen since 2011 as their lead vocalist. They go under the name Queen + Adam Lambert and are set to embark on a new North American tour next month in July.

On Instagram, Adam has over 1.4 million followers.