WWE News: Championship Actually Changes Hands Five Times In One Night

That's a lot of title changes for just one episode of "Monday Night Raw."

When Mick Foley introduced the brand new WWE 24/7 Championship, many expected there to be a lot of hijinks and hilarity to go with it. As reported by The Inquisitr, Drake Maverick lost the title last week during his own real-life wedding. R-Truth was the one who captured the belt from Maverick and he’s held it the most number of times. However, that number keeps going up because the title simply keeps changing hands.

The 24/7 rule is one that keeps superstars on their toes and prepared for anything as the belt must be defended at all times. All another superstar has to do is bring a referee with them and make a successful pinfall on the champion in any location to win the belt as their own.

Last night on Monday Night Raw, there was an actual sanctioned match for the WWE 24/7 Championship. As recapped by the official website of WWE, R-Truth faced off against Maverick and successfully defended his title to keep it in his possession.

However, chaos ensued after the match and it led to a massive five title changes in just one evening. When you actually look at the whole thing, those five title changes truthfully took place in the span of just a few minutes.

Later in the night, Heath Slater went out to the ring for a scheduled match against Mojo Rawley, which had nothing to do with any championships. At that point, a group of WWE superstars chased R-Truth out to the ring as they were all attempting to pin him, with the hope of winning the 24/7 title.

That list of superstars included EC3, Cedric Alexander, Titus O’Neil, No Way Jose, Kalisto, and Eric Young. The bell never actually rang for the start of Slater vs. Rawley, but one of those superstars saw another opportunity in front of their eyes and decided to take it.

Slater saw R-Truth standing there and rolled him up to capture the WWE 24/7 Championship for the first time. Shortly after that, Truth was able to get his title back. He only held it for a minute, though, before Cedric Alexander nailed Truth with the Lumbar Check to win the title for the first time as well.

Alexander’s title reign was also very short as EC3 slammed him down to pin him and win it. Carmella came out of nowhere and grabbed the title from EC3, but she wasn’t looking to win it. Her distraction, instead, helped R-Truth roll up EC3 to win his title back and get out of there.

Believe it or not, through all that chaos and craziness, R-Truth left with the title again and his pin over EC3 began his eighth 24/7 title reign in WWE.