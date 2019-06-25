‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Prepares To Move Kids Into New House, Offers Twitter Update

Kailyn Lowry recently had a scary encounter with a fan at her old house.

Kailyn Lowry is getting ready to move into a new home with her three kids.

Following a scary encounter with a fan at her current home last week, which she chronicled on Twitter, the Teen Mom 2 star returned to social media with an update, revealing that she will be spending time at her new home today.

“I’ll be at the new house all day today,” she told fans on Twitter Tuesday morning, June 25.

Lowry shared plans to move into a home a while back and said she’d be building her new place. Now, after her awkward moment with the fan days ago, it appears the timing for their upcoming move isn’t too far in the future.

As fans may have seen on Twitter last week, Lowry told fans about a woman who had shown up to her house at night when she was home with her three young children, including 9-year-old Isaac, 5-year-old Lincoln, and 1-year-old Lux Russell.

“Don’t show up to my house,” Lowry tweeted at the time, according to a report from OK! Magazine. “I don’t mean to be rude but it’s almost 9 p.m. [and] biggest fans or not, it scared my kids when they [saw] you walking up our lawn. Lines crossed!!!”

According to Lowry’s recent tweets, she believes she was too open with her fans online about where she lived and said she should have never showcased the exterior of her home. She also confirmed she would not be showcasing the exterior of her new home once she and her children got settled.

While Lowry told her fans that she loves and appreciates their support, she understandably wants to maintain the security and privacy she has at her home for her and her kids.

In other Lowry news, the reality star recently learned of the engagement between her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and his second baby mama, Lauren Comeau, who gave birth to his second son, Eli Joseph, last year. The couple announced their exciting news earlier this month with a series of photos on Instagram but have not yet shared how Lowry has reacted to the news.

Although Lowry has been known to be quite opinionated about Comeau, and not in a good way, she has not spoken out about how she feels about her ex-husband getting married again.

Lowry and her family will return to MTV for Teen Mom 2 Season 10 later this year or early next year.