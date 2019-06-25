‘Fear The Walking Dead’: A New Character Is Introduced In Episode 5 As Althea’s Fate Is Revealed

Sydney Lemmon will play a soldier involved with the kidnapping of Althea.

New details are emerging regarding Episode 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 that not only reveal a new character but further solidify the proof regarding the same group that took Rick Grimes is active in Fear.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In the last episode of Fear the Walking Dead, as the group continued to hunt for Althea (Maggie Grace), the discovery of a helicopter associated with Jadis’ group in The Walking Dead has gotten fans speculating that Althea was on board when the helicopter took off. Now, details about a new character that is set to appear in Episode 5 of Fear has led to further speculation about Jadis’ group.

According to Comic Book, Sydney Lemmon is the actress behind the masked figure who took Althea in an earlier Season 5 episode of Fear the Walking Dead. Previously, it had been assumed that this character was male.

The addition of Lemmon to Fear the Walking Dead is based on newly released images for Episode 5 that lists Lemmon as playing the role of “Soldier,” according to Skybound. However, according to the star’s IMDb page, this character is also listed by the name Isabelle. In addition, a very quick flash of Lemmon’s character is possibly seen at the very end of the Episode 5 clip.

As well as the details surrounding Lemmon’s new character, the link between this group and the rescue of Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead by Jadis’ group is further solidified thanks to a possible connection with the helicopter pilot.

Comic Book believes that the voice heard in the clip for the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead might be the same as the one heard in the helicopter that flew Rick to safety when Jadis’ group recused him from certain death in The Walking Dead.

Ryan Green / AMC

However, considering how muffled his voice is in the clip, it is hard to confirm or deny this.

Of course, all of this is mere speculation at the moment and viewers will have to tune into Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 to find out whether or not this new character also had something to do with Rick’s rescue.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on June 30 at 9 p.m. with Episode 5, titled “The End of Everything.” The synopsis for this episode is below.