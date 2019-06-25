‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Faces Horrific Side Effects

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor must choose between treatments that have plateaued and an experimental protocol that comes with nasty side effects.

Throughout his years in Genoa City, Victor (Eric Braeden) has been a wonderful family man as well as a ruthless manipulator, but in his older years, he has attempted to put his family first. He often fails, though, just like when he sued his own son Nick (Joshua Morrow) for custody of Christian. However, the past is gone, and Nick and Victor have made amends to each other for that blight in their recent father/son history.

Now, according to SheKnows Soaps, Victor faces some extreme side effects with a new, experimental treatment for his rare blood disease. He’s gone as far as he can with traditional therapies for the illness, and he talks to Nick about his choices. Nick believes his dad should do whatever he needs to to be around for a long time for the grandchildren, and Victor must face one of his worst nightmares to make the choice to continue fighting. He is going to need Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nick, and Adam (Mark Grossman) to rally around him and provide support while he deals with the side effects.

The new medication Nate (Sean Dominic) wants Victor to try has a risk of diminished mental capacity, which may explain why Victor got things in order with Newman Enterprises. He made amends to Nick, and Nick forgave his father. Victor also made Victoria CEO at the family business, which is what she has wanted for a long time now. As for Adam, Victor had hoped to reconnect, but so far it hasn’t worked, and Victor recently picked Nick’s side in the latest custody battle for Christian. As for Abby (Melissa Ordway), Victor treats her similarly to the way he always has, but they have a reasonable relationship.

Nikki vows to protect Victor now, and he will need her help to get through this incredibly difficult time fighting for his life. While Victor has a chance of getting better using this experimental treatment, The Mustache faces yet another health crisis. Throughout the years, he has made it through several significant issues, and with the right protocol, Victor should make it through this fight for his life to enjoy the fruits of his labor with his family for years to come.