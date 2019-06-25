‘One Piece’ Episode 890 Hints At Whitebeard & Bakkin Being Potential Members Of Rocks

Since One Piece started, most people believe that the Roger Pirates was the greatest pirate group the ever exist in the world. Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy headed into the sea with the goal of finding the greatest treasure, One Piece, and succeeding Gol D. Roger as the next Pirate King. However, before Roger and his crew ruled the entire pirate world, there was a legendary group that stood above everyone – the Rocks.

The Rocks was first mentioned in the recent One Piece Reverie arc when several Navy officials, including former Navy Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp, were having discussions about the contact between Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido. Hina said that both Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido were former members of Rocks. It was revealed that by going against the Rocks, Garp earned the title as the “Hero of the Marines.”

The latest episode of One Piece gave a major hint regarding the other members of the Rocks. In One Piece Episode 890, Cat Viper and Marco the Phoenix were talking about the late Emperor Edward Newgate and his past. Marco the Phoenix told Cat Viper that he can’t join the Straw Hat Pirates alliance because Miss Bakkin and her son Edward Weevil, one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, could arrive anytime and target him and the people of Whitebeard’s homeland.

When she first appeared, Miss Bakkin said that she’s the woman that Whitebeard loved and that Weevil is their biological son. Marco the Phoenix can’t confirm nor deny Miss Bakkin’s claim. However, Marco the Phoenix revealed that before the late Emperor formed the Whitebeard Pirates, he and Miss Bakkin were on the same ship 30-40 years ago.

“Weevil’s mother, Bakkin, used to be a pirate,” Marco the Phoenix told Cat Viper. “I know 30-something years or nearly 40 years ago, she was on the same ship with Pops.”

Marco the Phoenix didn’t mention the name of the pirate group but if it was 30-40 years ago, there is a strong chance that Whitebeard and Miss Bakkin were also former members of Rocks. With the way Marco the Phoenix speaks, it seems like Miss Bakkin isn’t just a small-time pirate and she may not be far from the power level of Emperor Big Mom. If Whitebeard and Miss Bakkin are really members of the legendary Rocks, it makes much more sense now why Garp said that he couldn’t imagine what the Marines would do if they came back into power.