Alice Cooper Backs Away From ‘Death Pact’ Comments

Singer Alice Cooper made headlines over the weekend when he revealed in an interview that he and his wife, Sheryl Goddard, have a “death pact.”

“We’ve made a pact – there is no way of surviving without each other,” Cooper told The Mirror in an interview. “I couldn’t live without her. We always said there will never be a time when one of us will be mourning the other.”

Now, Cooper is backing off from the implication that whichever of the two of them survives the other would then commit suicide.

“We have a LIFE pact. We love life so much,” Cooper told USA Today in a statement. “What I was meaning was that because we’re almost always together, at home and on the road, that if something did happen to either of us, we’d most likely be together at the time,” the singer added. “But neither of us has a suicide pact. We have a life pact.”

Cooper, the rock star known for his song “School’s Out,” has been married to Goddard since 1976. The 71-year-old Cooper and 61-year-old Goddard have three children. The couple first met in the 1970s when she was a dancer as part of his stage show.

The singer also joked that he’s booked for nine more years, meaning that he’s not able to pass away before then. Jeopardy host Alex Trebek made a similar joke about the length of contracts earlier this spring, after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Cooper is used to shocking audiences on stage, with everything from live snakes to guillotines to mock hangings. The singer, in his later years, has built up a surprising media profile as an avid golfer who is a born-again Christian and sometimes votes Republican, per The Roanoke Times.

Alice Cooper reveals death pact with wife and says 'we'll go together' https://t.co/iVPaYhJM0w — The Sun (@TheSun) June 23, 2019

Loading...

The singer was adamant about not wishing to mix politics with his music, although he did speak in an interview last year with Billboard about the time he played golf with President Trump.

“The funny thing is, everybody wants me to say he was cheating,” Cooper said in the interview. “And I say, ‘I don’t know anybody that doesn’t cheat at golf.’ When it’s for fun, I mean, I cheat, everybody cheats.”

Cooper, according to his official website, is touring this summer. His next show is July 4 at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut on July 4. The U.S. tour wraps up in Camden, New Jersey, August 16, before Cooper heads to Europe in the fall.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.