Mandy Moore Teases ‘Big Surprise’ In ‘This Is Us’ Season 4 Premiere

The NBC star says something happens that fans 'are not going to see coming' when the drama series returns this fall.

This Is Us will go back in time for Season 4 after a third season finale set in the future left fans hanging.

At a Popsugar panel talk in New York City over the weekend, This Is Us star Mandy Moore, who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the show, told the audience that the first episode of the fourth season will explore the early days of Jack and Rebecca Pearson’s relationship and that something comes up that will blindside fans of the NBC drama series. Moore teased a major surprise in the Season 4 premiere, according to CNN.

“There is a big surprise in that first episode that people are not going to see coming. We get to live back in Jack and Rebecca’s early ’70s days after they come back to Pittsburgh from their road trip in California… It’s the land of hats and fun ’70s jewelry.”

Moore also hinted that the long-suffering Pearsons will deal with more grief in the emotion-packed new season.

“I’ve learned that family can look any which way you want it to. I’ve learned that grief can take any form. There’s a treasure trove of life advice packed into each episode, and I feel so lucky that we get to live out these experiences and these stories.”

Fans know very little about the upcoming season of This Is Us, as spoilers are kept tightly under wraps. But in an interview with Deadline, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman previously revealed that multiple seasons of the show are already mapped out and that parts of the finale have already been filmed. Fogelman said Season 4 of This Is Us will be about “new beginnings and restarts.” The NBC hit scored an amazing three-season renewal, so viewers are only halfway through the saga of Pearson family.

The first two seasons of This Is Us focused on the mystery of Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) premature death. In Season 3, viewers learned the full story of the Pearson patriarch’s painful Vietnam past.

In scenes set in the present day, viewers found out that Jack lied to his family about his brother Nicky dying in Vietnam. In addition, Jack and Rebecca’s movie star son Kevin (Justin Hartley) suffered a relapse in his alcoholism, while his twin sister Kate (Chrissy Metz) delivered a premature baby after a high-risk pregnancy. On the East Coast, Pearson son Randall and his wife Beth (Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson) hit a rough patch in their marriage and in their careers.

Future-set scenes showed the family gathering at Kevin’s house as Rebecca appeared to be at the end of her life, so a blast back to happier times in the past might be just what viewers are looking for when This Is Us returns this fall.

This Is Us’ fourth season premieres Tuesday, September 24 on NBC.