‘Mama June’ Shannon’s Family Worries Boyfriend Geno Doak Is After Her Money, Keeping Her In ‘Mental Prison’

Things have changed a lot for “Mama June” Shannon and her kids since they first appeared on Toddlers and Tiaras many years ago. Mama June, her daughter “Honey Boo Boo” and the rest of the family would seemingly have it made now with their multiple reality television stints. However, Mama June’s current boyfriend Geno Doak is generating headlines with her for all the wrong reasons and her family is reportedly terrified for her.

TMZ shares that Mama June’s family worries that she is essentially being kept away from them and locked in a “mental prison” thanks to Doak. The outlet details that Mama June’s girls believe that Doak is playing mind games with June and going to great lengths to maintain control over her.

Sources are telling TMZ that Doak has been telling Mama June that her family is all against her and he’s seemingly keeping her loved ones at a distance. The family believes that Doak is primarily motivated by money, believing that he can live off of the money Mama June has made so he can avoid having to work.

Honey Boo Boo, 13, is said to have visited her mom last week after the last round of headlines, begging Mama June to kick Doak out of her house. Unfortunately, Mama June seemingly believes that there is no problem with Doak and refuses to cut him loose.

Mama June and Doak have already landed in hot water after being arrested last spring with crack cocaine in their car. Doak reportedly made threats toward Mama June, but the two almost immediately disregarded orders from the court to stay away from one another.

The latest incident involved Doak crashing his truck into Mama June’s garage and being too drunk. Mama June’s family is said to be terrified that her continued association with Doak is going to drag her deeper into addiction and abuse, and that he’s dangerous for her at this point.

While three of Mama June’s girls are now adults, Honey Boo Boo, whose real name is Alana, is just a teenager and is seemingly living in limbo at the moment. She is leaning on big sister Lauryn, who goes by the nickname “Pumpkin,” 19, and has a little one of her own.

Last October, Lauryn had plenty of good things to say about Doak. She posted a photo of him with Mama June and Honey Boo Boo via her Instagram page and thanked him for being in their lives. Unfortunately, it sounds as if a lot has changed since that day.

How bad will things get before Mama June turns things around? Does she need to cut Doak out of her life? The From Not to Hot star doesn’t seem to be commenting on any of this recent drama, but it sounds as if her loved ones are probably right to be worried about her.