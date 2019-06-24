‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers Tease Jed Wyatt Rocks Hannah Brown’s World During Episode 6 In Latvia

A new sneak peek reveals some tantalizing The Bachelorette spoilers about what comes next for Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt. The last couple of episodes have been packed with drama, mostly in relation to contestant Luke Parker. However, new teasers suggest that there are some romantic moments on the way that could turn everything upside down.

The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that Jed will join Hannah on her group date during Episode 6 airing on Monday, June 24. However, a preview from E! News reveals that Wyatt will take matters into his own hands at another point in hopes of scoring some one-on-one moments with Brown.

The preview shows Jed talking about how he misses Hannah and how hard it is to see her going on dates with other guys. It sounds as if this will come the day after his group date, and The Bachelorette spoilers detail that he’ll turn to his passion for music to give him a leg up on his fellow bachelors.

Wyatt is seen talking about how he’s really falling for Brown, and he’s ready to do whatever it takes to spend more time with her. This leads to Jed standing in the street in Latvia outside Hannah’s hotel room window and serenading her with his guitar.

EXCLUSIVE: On tonight's episode of #TheBachelorette Jed sings to Hannah: "I'll never tell a lie." Yet, just this week his ex-girlfriend came forth with allegations that they were dating when he joined the show. https://t.co/7ti1hKlEGW — E! News (@enews) June 24, 2019

Jed sings to Hannah about how he’ll be her Mr. Right and how he’ll never lie to her, and The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that she’ll definitely be charmed by his efforts. She’ll invite him up to her room to spend some time with her, and fans will have to tune in Monday night to see what happens next.

As the outlet notes, this song of Jed’s comes at an interesting time. The Bachelorette spoilers have recently detailed that Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend has gone public in saying she was still in a romantic relationship with him up until he started filming. He hasn’t told Brown about that, but it doesn’t look like it’ll come up at this point.

Jed may not get an official one-on-one date with Hannah during Episode 6, but it looks like this strategy of serenading Brown works out well for Wyatt. The Bachelorette spoilers from ABC suggest that fans might be left hanging yet again at the end of the episode, as there are said to be some tough-love moments coming from Hannah during the cocktail party. She might have doubts about some of the men there, but it doesn’t sound as if this Nashville musician has anything to worry about.

The Bachelorette spoilers tease that this serenade will be quite effective in charming Hannah Brown. Will Jed Wyatt remain a frontrunner and perhaps end up with her final rose? It’ll take about another month or so to see exactly how this season ends, and all signs point toward fans having quite the wild ride ahead of them yet.