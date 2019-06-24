Dorit Kemsley Responds After Denise Richards Claps Back At Twitter Fan Who Mentions Lisa Vanderpump’s Mom

Dorit Kemsley is reacting to Denise Richards' rare clap back.

Dorit Kemsley is reacting to Denise Richards’ rare clap back against a fan on Twitter.

After seeing that her newest co-star, Richards, who joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2018, took time to fire back at a fan who suggested she should have reached out to Lisa Vanderpump publicly after learning of the passing of her mother, Jean Vanderpump, Kemsley offered a tweet of her own.

Following Richards’ clap-back, in which she told the Twitter fan that she preferred to send her condolences privately, Kemsley reacted with a thumbs-up emoji.

While many of Kemsley’s fans and followers agreed with her sentiments regarding Richards’ post, others didn’t understand why the ladies responded at all if they were so against discussing the matter publicly. After all, in offering replies to the fan’s post, they were essentially doing just that.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have heard, the death of Vanderpump’s mother was first reported by The Daily Mail last week, and at the time of their report, it was confirmed that Jean had passed away last Monday. After learning the heartbreaking news, Vanderpump temporarily quit production on Vanderpump Rules’ upcoming eighth season.

Production on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 began weeks ago and is expected to continue for the next few months.

Kemsley and Vanderpump haven’t been on good terms with one another since filming first began on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 due to the fact that Kemsley failed to keep two dogs she adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center in West Hollywood, Vanderpump Dogs.

Loading...

As fans will recall, Kemsley first returned a dog to the center before re-homing her second animal, who was later discovered in an animal shelter nearby.

Although Kemsley explained that she was unable to keep the second animal due to the fact that it kept biting her children and took a chunk out of her husband’s nose, she broke the rules of the center by failing to return the animal as she did with her first dog.

After learning what had happened, Vanderpump met with Kemsley and her husband and appeared to be okay with her decision. However, as the season continued, Vanderpump was accused of harboring ill will toward Kemsley and acting out by sharing a negative story about what had happened to Radar Online.

To see more of Kemsley, Richards, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.