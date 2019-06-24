George Clooney & Barack Obama Appear To Be Having A Good Time As They Boat On Lake Como Together

George Clooney and Barack Obama seem to be having a great time together in Italy.

As many know, the Obamas jetted off to Clooney’s mansion off Lake Como in Laglio, Italy, where they are combining both work and pleasure. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the former president and Clooney hanging out on the back of George’s boat while they cruise on Lake Como. In the images, both parties definitely looked dress to impress. Clooney was be seen sporting a gray suit with a white button-down shirt underneath while Obama looks very similar in a black suit but with a darker colored shirt underneath.

According to the publication, the two were headed to some sort of formal even that evening, most likely on their way to a charity dinner for The Clooney Foundation for Justice. The foundation is “devoted to marginalized communities who have fallen victim to human rights abuses.” Also spotted onboard the vessel were Amal Clooney and Michelle Obama. Like their husbands, both ladies brought their fashion A-games, with Amal donning a floral dress with a purple and orange pattern. She wore her long, dark locks down and straight and accessorized the look with a light pink clutch.

Michelle sported a pair of black dress pants with a white blouse, wearing her hair down and curly. According to the report, the former first couple is expected to leave Italy today. They were staying with the Clooneys at their beautiful home on the lake since last week, and as The Inquisitr shared, security measures surrounding the visit were at an all-time high.

IN PICS: George Clooney and Barack Obama vacation in Italy along with wives Amal and Michellehttps://t.co/GVK5sbVZDU — WION (@WIONews) June 24, 2019

Loading...

Mayor Roberto Pozzi of Laglio announced to the public that there would be fines of $565 “for any vessel or vehicle approaching within 300ft of the Villa Oleandra,” which is the name of Clooney’s mansion. Additionally, notices have reportedly been posted all around the town to let residents know that Obama would be visiting and there would be certain restrictions put in place, the mayor said in a statement.

“The parking lot at the back of Villa Oleandra will be closed for two days, Saturday and Sunday, because it should be available for the security service cars. In the territory and also on the lake, numerous men and law enforcement agencies will be in service.”

Their secret service detail also accompanied the Obamas overseas, where they have had quite the trip already, also traveling to the French Riviera with good friends Bono and The Edge. Furthermore, the trip comes just after the famous couple attended the high school graduation of their youngest daughter — Sasha Obama. She’s expected to attend the University of Michigan in the fall.