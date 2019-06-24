Rihanna Surprises Fans With An Appearance At The 2019 BET Awards

Rihanna was the center of attention at the 2019 BET Awards as the singer makes an unexpected appearance at the annual award ceremony.

The “Work” singer showed up to the event with a fashionable look and a new hairdo. The entrepreneur stunned in a black leather jacket and matching black pants. The singer also showed off her red, long tresses in a half up, half down ponytail look. She then added dramatic eye makeup for the event.

HollywoodLife reports that the multihyphenate star is attending the award ceremony to honor Mary J. Blige with her Lifetime Achievement Award. This is Rihanna’s first time coming to the show since 2015 and fans were shocked by her appearance at the event. Many fans took to Twitter to express their excitement for seeing the mogul.

“YASSSSSS ROBYN RIHANNA FENTYYYYY!!” BET’s social media team exclaimed.

“Did y’all see Rihanna in the crowd. Oh my God the Queen has arrived y’all,” another follower chimed in.

In addition to presenting Blige with her honor, the Fenty Beauty CEO was spotted admiring multiple celebrities who were at the awards show. The “Love On the Brain” singer posed with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus before they made their BET Awards show debut. The Oceans 8 actress was also seen admiring Lizzo’s debut performance. The Inquisitr previously reported that Rihanna smiled, cheered and danced along as Lizzo performed her song, “Truth Hurts.” Many fans couldn’t get enough of Rihanna fangirling the Cuz I Love You artist.

“Rihanna watching Lizzo is a MOOD,” one follower tweeted.

“Lizzo just got a mid-performance standing ovation from @ Rihanna!” another follower exclaimed.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty ✖️ Lil Nas X ✖️ Billy Ray Cyrus — #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/TxPGm7Jrrw — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 24, 2019

Rihanna’s appearance at an event where musical artists are celebrated has her Navy anticipating new music from her even more. The “California King Bed” has shifted her focus from music and hasn’t released a studio album since Anti in 2016. While she hasn’t confirmed when she will be bringing out new music, she has shared photos and videos of herself in the studio.

Rihanna’s other ventures have also been keeping her busy as of late. The singer’s makeup line, Fenty Beauty, is constantly growing as the singer adds new products. The star also has a lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, as well as a new partnership with LVMH, Fenty. The star has also been spending more and more time with her billionaire beau Hassan Jameel, who she began dating in 2016.

The 2019 BET Awards aired live across seven Viacom networks in the United States, including BET, MTV, VH1, Logo, MTV 2, MTV Classic, and BET HER.