Fans Bleed For Khloe Kardashian’s Cheating Scandal Reveal, ‘My Heart Broke For You’

Khloe Kardashian’s private life is set to air tonight. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 16 finale will finally show the world what the 34-year-old went through back in February – Khloe’s cheating scandal with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and model Jordyn Woods has dominated headlines for months now.

On June 23, Khloe took to Instagram for an update. It came as fans geared up to view the hit E! show. This mother of one didn’t opt for a revealing snap. In fact, she didn’t feature in the picture at all. Khloe simply sent out a photo of pink skies with clouds. A caption showed a cloud emoji.

Fans seem to have their thoughts with the Good American founder. One sent the mother of one their best alongside suggesting that the cheating scandal had taken its toll on them.

“Just saw a preview of your show and all that you go through. I cried, my heart broke for you. I’m so glad that you are such an amazing mom and a beautiful woman inside and out. You are an amazing representation of how a woman can push through anything! Keep on representing us strong woman and May God Bless you always!”

Another user likewise seemed to suggest that they were rooting for Khloe.

“koko we love u so much, i look up to u so much you are such an inspiration, true is so lucky to have you as her momma. enjoy ur day today,” they wrote.

Comments supporting Khloe received many likes, although a separate concept did manifest. Some fans suggested that Khloe was turning into Ariana Grande – the Sweetener singer is known for her love of clouds. Grande frequently mentions them in interviews and on her social media.

Overall though, it would seem that fans are bleeding for this betrayed reality star.

“Stay strong,” one fan commented.

A separate user mentioned that tonight’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians would be “insane.” They admitted their own nerves as the suspense builds up. Fans have been treated to previews of the family’s reaction. Footage has shown Khloe breaking down into tears at the discovery that her 28-year-old boyfriend had kissed Woods. Likewise teased in trailers has been Kylie Jenner’s reaction – Jordyn’s former best friend attempted to call the model as news of the scandal broke, but she couldn’t get any clarity. Jordyn simply cried on the other end of the phone, per People.

Khloe split from Thompson in February. She is raising her 1-year-old daughter True alone. Fans will be tuning in by the masses tonight, and it looks like Khloe has her support.