La La Anthony Rocks A Sheer, Curve-Hugging Dress With Gold Decals On The Red Carpet

La La Anthony is more than ready for her close up.

The Power actress is flaunting her bodacious body while on the runway at the 2019 BET Awards. Anthony wore a sheer dress that showed some skin for the Sunday night festivities. The black dress was amped up even more as she added gold decals all over the dress.

The new 90210 star opted to wear her brown hair in a high ponytail and left a few strands down away from her face. For accessories, Anthony only added silver hoop earrings and went for black and silver pumps. As for makeup, she went for a more natural look, with brown eyeshadow and nude lipstick on her face.

According to Hollywood Life, Anthony is rocking solo for the award ceremony. While her husband Carmelo won’t be in attendance, the two are seemingly in a very good place. The former TRL host did a shoutout to her man via Instagram on both his birthday and Father’s Day. On Father’s Day, she shared how much of a vital role the NBA star plays in their son, Kiyan’s life.

“Happy Fathers Day @carmeloanthony..thank you for being an amazing dad and Kiyan’s hero. He’s blessed to have you as his dad. We love you #happyfathersday.”

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Anthony’s BET Awards outfit is just one of the stunning looks she’s shared over the weekend. The wife and mother turned heads on Saturday, June 22 with a sultry Instagram snap. Anthony shared a head-to-toe python swimsuit look with her 8.8 million followers. The one piece had a plunging neckline, leaving Anthony to flaunt major cleavage. At the time of writing, the post received more than 300,000 likes from Anthony’s followers. The snap also received more than 4,000 comments.

“Oooooooh! We don’t need an antidote for your poison!!” one follower exclaimed.

“Summer is officially here,” another follower chimed in.

Loading...

Anthony is one of many stars who came out for the BET’s annual event.

The award show, hosted by Regina Hall, is at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The award show is slated to have several appearances and will honor multiple celebrities, including Mary J. Blige, Tyler Perry, and Nipsey Hussle. The show will also have performances by Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Migos, H.E.R., Lizzo, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Fantasia, DaBaby, Jeremih, and Kirk Franklin, per The Inquisitr.

The 2019 BET Awards will air live across seven Viacom networks in the United States, including BET, MTV, VH1, Logo, MTV 2, MTV Classic, and BET HER.