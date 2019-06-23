Fans Respond To Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Message After Beth Chapman Goes Into Coma: ‘Prayers Please’

Dog the Bounty Hunter took to social media to ask fans to pray for his wife, Beth Chapman, after she had to be placed in a medically induced coma.

Fans are now responding in a big way.

The reality television star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, took to Facebook early on Sunday morning to share a plea for fans to help amid his wife’s health crisis.

“Please say your prayers for Beth right now,” Dog the Bounty Hunter wrote on Facebook.

The response was immediate, with many responding both on Facebook and Twitter, where he also posted the message.

“I’m so sorry to hear this news. Prayers to y’all and to Beth that she finds comfort and healing,” one fan wrote on Facebook.

The prayers for Beth Chapman came in from all over the globe, with fans sharing their messages of love and support to the family. Many close to Duane and Beth Chapman also shared public messages of support for the couple, including many close to the production of the reality show that made Dog the Bounty Hunter famous.

Details about Beth Chapman’s medical crisis were scant through Sunday afternoon, with many fans wondering whether it was related to her recent cancer diagnosis. Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017, and her husband updated fans later that year that doctors had been able to completely remove the cancerous growth.

In a message to her church on Mother’s Day, Beth Chapman had alluded that she was done with treatment.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that’s not for me,” she said, via People magazine.

“So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it will either be taught to me or to you. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing.”

While it was not entirely clear what caused this weekend’s health crisis, the early indications were that Beth’s condition was serious.

“It’s quite serious,” a rep for the Chapman family told People magazine.

Prayers ???? for Beth Chapman and her family. She’s one tough lady that fights for the greater good. Let’s join together pray and believe that @MrsdogC will pull through and be back to her strong self soon #hope #faith @DogBountyHunter https://t.co/fMlXN6NT76 — Dan Dotson on A&E (@auctionguydan) June 23, 2019

#WGNAmerica and @DogWgna are sending our thoughts and prayers to @MrsdogC. We’ve come to know Beth as a strong, powerful fighter and we have hope that she will recover soon to rejoin her beloved family. https://t.co/1XHgtAqGmC — WGN America (@wgnamerica) June 23, 2019

Fans have been supportive of Duane and Beth Chapman through her cancer diagnosis, often interacting with the couple and leaving supportive messages through their social media pages. That has helped the two to gain a reputation as being especially fan-friendly, growing strong connections to the fans of their reality show and often taking extra measures to keep fans informed of her condition.

The lack of updates through Sunday had many fans worried that Beth Chapman’s condition could be serious.