Friends Of Wendy Williams Fear She’s Not ‘In A Good Place’ In Terms Of Her Sobriety

Wendy Williams might no longer be living in a sober house, but she's still got a long road ahead of her in terms of obtaining sobriety.

Those that have ever battled addiction know that obtaining sobriety is no easy journey. Rarely does it happen overnight, and years of self-restraint can be ruined in an instant. Someone can also be sober for years and still get urges to indulge, making it a struggle that some people have to deal with for the rest of their lives. Earlier this year, television personality Wendy Williams opened up during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show about her own personal struggle with addiction. She revealed that she had been living in a sober house while she tried to get things back under control, according to US Weekly.

When Williams filed for divorce from her husband of nearly two decades, Kevin Hunter, back in April, things only got worse. Williams was reportedly having a very difficult time staying sober, dealing with addictions to both prescription pills as well as alcohol. Her employees even came out sharing stories of her crying and having breakdowns while on set.

“Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here [on TV],” Williams later said of that rocky time in her life.

The fact that Hunter and Williams’ marriage ended because of infidelity only exacerbated the situation and the media frenzy. Hunter reportedly welcomed a baby girl with his mistress earlier this spring, causing infidelity rumors to reach a peak.

These days, the television personality seems to be doing a lot better and looks happier and healthier. She’s even moved on from a romantic standpoint by dating 27-year-old Marc Tomblin. It looks like she has her sobriety well under control, but some of those close to her don’t believe that to be the case.

Wendy Williams' New Guy Friend Says He's Not with Her for Fame or Money https://t.co/wg5R5Eopbi — TMZ (@TMZ) June 16, 2019

“Wendy is not in a good place. Friends close to her are worried she’s spiraling out of control,” a source close to Wendy said.

There’s no denying that the situation has been rough on Williams. She and Hunter weren’t just husband and wife, but they are also the parents to a teenage son and used to be business partners. Hunter helped her get her start in the entertainment industry and worked as an executive producer for her show. He has since been fired, and his name has been removed from the credits. Williams has also dissolved the charity organization that they started together when they were married.

One of her representatives released the following statement.