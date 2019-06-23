Pregnant ‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Christina Anstead Celebrates Six-Month Anniversary With New Husband

The next stage in Flip or Flip and Christina On The Coast star Christina Anstead’s life — formerly Christina El Moussa — is progressing quickly. The stunning blonde interior designer, who is currently pregnant, recently celebrated six months of marriage with her husband Ant Anstead, as In Touch Weekly reports.

Anstead shared a picture of the duo on their wedding day just a few months ago, and wrote a caption that involved her gushing over her new husband.

“Six months of marriage with you and look where life has already taken us. Baby on the way, amazing career opportunities, travel adventures. Manifesting those vision board goals with you is a dream. @ant_anstead love you and love this life with you.”

Her husband wasn’t about to let Christina be the only one to post about their half-year anniversary on Instagram. He also shared a beautiful black-and-white photograph of the duo on their wedding day, and captioned it with a sweet tribute to Christina.

“Woah!! Six months ago today!! Time is flying by really fast! And we have done SO MUCH already! Very proud of this special lady! My WIFE…”

The couple isn’t afraid of a little PDA, and even shared a picture of a date night on their baby moon in sunny Sedona.

Loading...

Fans of Christina’s are happy to see the HGTV star celebrating new milestones and starting on a happier phase in her life.

As many know, Christina was formerly married to her Flip Or Flop costar, Tarek El Moussa. Redbook reports that the duo were married for seven years, but they had actually been together for far longer, since the 2000s. They have two children together, but after a lot of personal issues, they ended up filing for divorce, and the overall process was very public and messy. Things seem to be going better between Tarek and Christina lately, though, as they both move on to the next chapters in their lives.

The Inquisitr reported on the sweet message Christina shared on Father’s Day this year. It isn’t always easy to blend families, but with Christina having children from her first marriage and Ant also having two children, that’s exactly what they’ll be doing. With baby number five on the way, they’ll have to make sure there are enough bedrooms in their house to accommodate their growing group! Although, with her expertise, Christina could probably transform any home into the family’s dream space.