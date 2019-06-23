Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter, Emani Asghedom, Pays Tribute To Her Dad During Graduation Speech

Nipsey Hussle’s daughter is making sure that the legacy her father left behind is never forgotten.

The “Racks In The Middle” rapper’s daughter, Emani Asghedom, 10, graduated elementary school on Saturday, June 22. According to People, Emani was joined by several members of her family to celebrate her special day. Samantha Smith, Hussle’s sister and Emani’s legal guardian, shared the precious moment on her Instagram page. Smith posted a photo of herself with Emani and Hussle’s son Kross, 2, whom he fathered with longtime girlfriend Lauren London.

“Baby girl growing up,” Smith captioned the loving snapshot in her Instagram Story.

Many people watched as Emani remembered her father (born Ermias Asghedom) during her short speech on Saturday. The new graduate took a moment to thank both Hussle and her mother Tanisha Foster. Emani was reportedly captured by the audience praising both of her parents for getting her to where she is today.

“I want to begin by sharing my thankfulness for my mom for believing in me, and my dad, for always being there for me,” she said.

Hussle’s eldest daughter’s graduation comes just three months after the Grammy nominee was shot to death outside of his Los Angeles store, The Marathon Clothing on March 31. While the rapper left behind two biological children, The Inquisitr previously shared that he helped to raise London’s son, Cameron, fathered by rapper Lil Wayne.

Nipsey Hussle's daughter is an elementary school graduate. https://t.co/BmryfYhpz3 — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) June 23, 2019

Shortly after Hussle died, Smith and Foster were involved in a custody battle for Emani. Smith filed a petition in April for full custody of Emani as her legal guardian. Court documents state that Smith lived with her brother until 2014 or 2015, and played a vital role in Emani’s upbringing. Smith claimed that taking on full custody for her niece would provide “continued stability,” and will keep her connected to her father’s family.

Loading...

The Inquisitr reported back in May that Smith also deemed Emani’s mother as, “unfit” to raise her. Smith was granted full custody of Emani that same month.

Following her older brother’s death, Smith shared on Instagram that she would always be proactive in the lives of the loved ones the “Hussle & Motivate” rapper left behind.

“I got Lauren. I got Emani. I got Kross. I got Sam, he is my responsibility now. He is my big little brother. I got mommy and Granny and Pop. You gave me so many tools,” she said in the post.

There’s no word if Foster or London was in attendance at Emani’s graduation festivities.