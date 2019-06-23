‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of June 24: Billy’s World Implodes

The Young and the Restless spoilers for June 24 through 28 bring a week filled with surprises, as a couple of favorites return and an unexpected new character joins the mix. Victor works to make amends while Phyllis gets back into the Genoa City business scene.

Victor (Eric Braeden) makes amends with Nick (Joshua Morrow), according to SheKnows Soaps. He tells Nick that he is sorry for trying to get custody of Christian last year, which is a huge thing coming from Victor. Nick accepts his father’s apology and credits Victor for giving the family everything he has.

One person Victor is unable to make amends with is Adam (Mark Grossman). At his penthouse, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) toys with Adam. She wonders who would appreciate knowing about Adam’s Las Vegas associate with a Genoa City connection — Chance Chancellor. Adam offers Phyllis the CEO position at Dark Horse to keep her quiet, and she agrees to consider it.

Later, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) makes a promise. Victor’s health is not great, and she will stick by him as he fights through it with experimental treatments. The new drugs may have some wild side effects, but Nikki is up to the challenge.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Devon’s (Bryton James) relationship faces a new test. He finally admits that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) appears to be unhappy about him moving on, and that is a lot more than Elena bargained for. Could this spell doom for these two?

Jack (Peter Bergman) gains a new perspective on life as he makes time for both business and his personal life. He is working to find a sense of normalcy after finding help for Dina (Marla Adams) and meeting a new woman.

The arrival of Lola’s (Sasha Calle) mother, Celeste, complicates things for her and Kyle (Michael Mealor). Lola’s maid of honor, Abby (Melissa Ordway), wanted to surprise her with bringing her mother to the wedding shower. However, Celeste is not so excited about what she sees, especially since Kyle is still married to Summer (Hunter King).

With her book well underway, Traci (Beth Maitland) celebrates her success with Cane (Daniel Goddard). For his part, Cane is thrilled to hear that he helped inspire her story, and the two share a close moment.

Speaking of moments, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) finally reconnects with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Although Adam kept Chloe in a decent place, she is thrilled to see Kevin. Most of all, Chloe misses her little girl, Bella. However, she and Adam have some unfinished business, and Chloe asks Kevin to give them some time alone to talk out everything.

While Adam is reuniting a family, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Nick search for dirt on Adam. Nick is determined to find dirt on Adam that proves he’s not a changed man and isn’t a good father for Christian. As for Rey, he wants to ensure he keeps his new life with Sharon (Sharon Case).

Elsewhere, Billy’s (Jason Thompson) world is turned upside down. Victoria will be busier at work now that she is CEO at Newman Enterprises. Plus, Adam is in town, and that has caused issues. With his mother Jill (Jess Walton) returning soon, there is no end to the complications Billy will experience.

Finally, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) arrives in Genoa City, and she and Nick share an emotional reunion while she gears up to fight for Connor against Adam.