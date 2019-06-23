Duchess Meghan’s Brother Pleads To Be Invited To Baby Archie’s Christening

The Markle family rift has made international news over the last year, but Duchess Meghan’s half brother, Thomas Markle Jr., is hoping that the christening of baby Archie Harrison will be the event that solves the problems.

Express says that Thomas Markle Jr. is hoping for an invitation to the christening, and says it would be “wonderful” if the family could reunite on such a happy occasion. When asked if he was expecting an invitation, he said, “time will tell.”

“I can’t say whether I’m going to be invited, you know, I can’t say if Meghan is going to say, ‘OK, enough is enough and, yes, I want my family back in my life.’That would be wonderful but I can’t answer that question. Of course we all want to be there, because that is a big deal. I’m on a personal crusade to better the family image right now and it’s going be a slow, long process.”

Markle Jr. says that he wants to project a more positive image of the family, he says he also thinks the royal family needs to own their share of the blame.

Meghan Markle’s older half brother says he admits to making some “appalling” mistakes, but they were as a result of being thrust into the limelight.

Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. is making headlines again. This time, its because of a DUI. https://t.co/5XCp5R6uu8 — E! News (@enews) January 11, 2019

The younger Thomas Markle says he has predicted that the birth of Archie Harrison would be the event that heals the family.

“We’ve been dragged through the gutter long enough. It’s about time we get some peace in our lives.”

He explains that the father he shares with Duchess Meghan is eager to have her back in his life, and desperately wants to meet his grandson. All of the Markles were left out of the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, as only her mother, Doria Ragland was invited to the internationally televised event.

But Thomas Markle Jr. has a lot of his own actions and statements to overcome, says The Inquisitr. Just last month Markle blamed Duchess Meghan’s public marriage as the reason he has reached the “low point” of his life. He said that since his half-sister married into the royal family he has lost his job, gotten a DUI and is now living in a hotel with his girlfriend and their dogs.

But Markle and his girlfriend have both been arrested for domestic violence involving a handgun. Most recently, the brother of the Duchess of Sussex has started participating in celebrity boxing to earn some extra money since losing his job as a glazier.