Watch Pakistan Vs. South Africa Cricket Live Stream: 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Start Time, Preview

Two teams who have struggled in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, with just one win each, find themselves playing for survival on Sunday. And no matter who wins, Pakistan or South Africa, the climb into the top four and advancement to the semifinals will be difficult to say the least. For Pakistan, being one of three teams in the current World Cup who have yet to field the same 11 two games in a row, according to CricBuzz, has made it nearly impossible to establish consistency in their play. As for South Africa, their tournament never recovered after losing their star fast bowler Dale Steyn to injury before the World Cup even began. But each team gets one more chance to keep their hopes alive in the match that will live stream from Lord’s.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the crucial Pakistan vs. South Africa showdown for survival in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Sunday, June 23, at the iconic “Home of Cricket,” 28,000-capacity Lord’s Cricket Ground, in St John’s Wood, London, England.

In Pakistan, the match gets underway at 2:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time on Sunday, while in South Africa the game gets started at 11:30 a.m. South Africa Standard Time.

In the United States, cricket fans who want to watch a live stream of the massive match will be forced to do so without much sleep, given the start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific for the do-or-die Pakistan-South African World Cup ODI match.

Neither team has accomplished much with the bat to this point in the Cricket World Cup. Pakistan have not placed a single batsman in the tournament’s table of top 20 run producers, while South Africa have only wicketkeeper Quenton de Kock, in 17th place with 191, per CricBuzz stats. Australia’s David Warner leads all batsmen with 447.

The weather forecast looks good for Lord’s, according to the ICC, which says that “humidity and dryness through the day” is likely to aid the spin bowlers in the second innings.

Watch a preview of the Pakistan vs. South Africa match, courtesy of CricBuzz, in the video below.

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), 6 Haris Sohail, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Mohammad Amir, 10 Wahab Riaz, 11 Shaheen Afridi.

South Africa: 1. 1 Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), 2 Hashim Amla, 3 Faf du Plessis (captain), 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 Aiden Markram, 6 David Miller, 7 Chris Morris, 8 Andile Phehlukwayo, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Imran Tahir, 11 Lungi Ngidi.

Mohammad Amir of Pakistan has taken 13 wickets, third-most in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Alex Davidson / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the Pakistan vs. South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup confrontation. In Pakistan, the Pakistan Television Corporation, the state-owned TV network, will broadcast the Pakistan vs. South Africa Cricket World Cup showdown live on PTV Sports — and will also make a free live stream of the match available via a PTV Sports live stream, viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports official YouTube channel.

For fans in South Africa, SuperSport will stream the game. Inside India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Cricket World Cup matches.

In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the game, while on the other side of the globe, in the Caribbean, Flow Sports has rights to the Cricket World Cup.

To watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the Pakistan vs. South Africa clash — in which both teams need the two points to keep any hopes of advancement to the semifinals alive — in the United States the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Cricket World Cup match. Another option is Hotstar US, which will stream all World Cup cricket matches.