Rent George Michael’s London Mansion For $19,000 Per Week

Late singer George Michael’s London mansion is now available for rent by the week, and it is outfitted with luxurious amenities for an A-list clientele.

The Daily Mail says that Michael’s home is now being rented by an agency at a rate of $19,000 per week, discreetly to approved clients, including celebrities. George Michael left the bulk of his estate to his sisters, Melanie and Yioda, and they have decided to hold onto his main residence where he lived until his untimely death.

The Highgate mansion is now in the hands of an agency which lets out exclusive properties “off market” to celebrities. Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Rhianna are all clients and rent homes through them while they work and film in London.

A source close to the sisters says that the house is perfectly suited to celebrities.

“The family don’t want to let it go yet, instead they want others to enjoy the beautiful house. Nobody knows which A-lister will be in there yet but it is likely to be somebody really big. It’s the most ideal place, kitted out for celebrities.”

Highgate is perfectly located for actors working in London as it is 25 minutes away from the Warner Bros. Studios in Hertfordshire, where a number of blockbuster movies have been made.

TALK OF THE TOWN: Rent George Michael’s house ‘kitted out for celebrities’ for £15,000 a week https://t.co/ZUXuyheKlf pic.twitter.com/tMDHGgEd64 — maxkrish (@hscelebrities) June 22, 2019

The London home has a swimming pool, a bar, and a back gate which leads to Hampstead Heath. Kate Moss, who lives next door, once admitted in an interview that she kept a ladder to climb over his fence into his yard to use his pool with her daughter Lila.

In an interview, she says she would call him on hot days.

“He’s got a pool, so when it’s hot I’m like, ‘Can Lila come and jump in your pool? And he’s like, Yeah, come over.’ We can actually climb from garden to garden over the walls with a ladder.”

George Michael’s partner at the time of his death, Fadi Fawaz, is still living at the singer’s other London property in Regent’s Park. The singer also owns a third England property in Goring-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, where he was found dead over two years ago.

The Inquisitr says that George Michael died unexpectedly on Christmas of 2016 at 53-years-old, but his burial was delayed after the medical examiner ordered extensive toxicology tests. Michael had struggled with drug problems and had run-ins with the police after driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.