Wendy Williams Says She Is Still In Love With Kevin Hunter

Television host Wendy Williams has been in the news a lot throughout the past year and it hasn’t necessarily been for very positive reasons. Earlier this year, she opened up to fans on The Wendy Williams Show, saying that she’d been living in a sober house while struggling to gain control of an addiction. The host has battled with alcoholism and an addiction to prescription pills. All the while she was in the sober house, her marriage to her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter, was falling apart. Even after officially filing for divorce from Hunter, Williams now admits she still has love for him, according to Celebrity Insider.

Hunter was unfaithful to Williams, not just once but many times. His infidelity was hardly kept a secret and rumors surrounding his cheating reached a peak this past spring when it was revealed that he had welcomed a baby girl with his mistress. Finally, Williams ended things and is trying to move on with her life. Despite the fact that she recognizes Hunter hardly gave her the respect she deserved, it was hard for her to let go of their marriage.

After all, Hunter wasn’t just her husband. He was her manager and her executive producer. He played a major role in the start of her career and was the person who encouraged her and believed in her all along the way. In a recent interview, Williams shared just how much her estranged husband means, even know.

“I will say this, there was no one else that knew that I could do this. He [Kevin Hunter] was the one who told me I could do it. When Kevin entered my life, he was 23 and I was 29 [big smile] and he was available. It was always me, my attorney and Kevin. His name wasn’t on the paperwork, but he was a huge part of that. Now, I cheer for myself, but I’m still madly in love with him. You see it in my eyes.”

After filing for divorce from Hunter, Williams also fired him from her show. He is no longer allowed on set and his name has been removed from the credits. Still, Hunter has made it clear he’s not going out without a fight. He’s reportedly asking for a major settlement package, to the tune of millions of dollars.

In the meantime, Kevin Hunter Jr., the couples teenage son, has no interest whatsoever in continuing to have a relationship with his father.