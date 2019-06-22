Watch Peru Vs. Brazil Copa America Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Battle For Top Of Table In Group A

After a disappointing draw against Venezuela, Brazil must win their final Group A match to hold off a challenge from Peru for the top of the table.

In what must have seemed not only an unfamiliar but extremely uncomfortable situation for a national team that has won five World Cups and eight Copa America trophies, Brazil found themselves booed off the pitch by their own fans after Venezuela held the Seleção to a frustrating nil-nil draw on Tuesday, as the BBC reported. Now, Brazil face Peru not only attempting to win back their fans, but to hold to the top spot in Group A — and avoid the risk, which is real if not highly likely, that they will be eliminated at the group stage from the 2019 Copa America. The decision will come in the match against Peru that will live stream from Sao Paulo.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Copa America decisive Group A contest on Saturday, pitting Brazil against Peru, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Brasília Time at the 49,000-seat Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, June 22. In Peru, kickoff will take place at 2 p.m. Peru Time.

In the United Kingdom, that start time is set for 8 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, June 23, Japan Standard Time.

Brazil may be approaching desperation, but they are not so desperate that they are resorting to cheating — at least not according to Head Coach Tite, who was forced on Friday to deny that he had dispatched a drone to spy on Peru’s training session, according to SBS News.

A loss by Brazil to Peru, combined with a victory by Venezuela over last-place Bolivia — a victory that would probably require at least a three-goal margin — and the Seleção could crash out of the competition entirely, and a Venezuelan four-goal win eliminates Brazil in the case of a draw with Peru, per Bleacher Report.

Alessandra Cabral / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Peru vs. Brazil Saturday 2019 Copa America Group A concluding match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription comes with a fee of $4.99 per month, but also includes a seven-day free trial period, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Seleção vs. Los Incas Copa America match, and all other Copa America matches played in that week, at no charge.

Loading...

In the host country of Brazil, Sport TV Play will show the match, while DirectTV Sports Peru live streams the match in Peru.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports, while In Italy, the Peru vs. Brazil showdown will be streamed live by DAZN Italia, and in Japan, the DAZN sports streaming service carries the match. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Copa America match is streamed live on the TSN Go sports platform.

In the Caribbean islands, the match will live stream via SportsMax. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Peru vs. Brazil, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.