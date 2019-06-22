Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Are Making Their Way To Los Angeles With TLC Crew On Hand

JInger and Jeremy have taken off to their new home in LA.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are finally making their way to Los Angeles to settle into their new home. The big move comes just weeks after the couple announced that they are moving from their home in Laredo, Texas to California so that Jeremy can attend seminary school. Many fans were taken by surprise by the news. Now they are well on their way to a brand new life and it looks like fans will be going along with them on their journey as well.

Many wondered if Jinger and Jeremy would still be a part of Counting On when it returns this fall for a brand new season. It looks like the Duggar son-in-law has answered that question. Taking to his Instagram account, Jeremy posted a cute photo featuring 11-month-old Felicity. She is seen sitting in a high chair in what looks to be a diner. You have to wonder who those guys are behind her that are waving and smiling at her. Jeremy cleared that right up as he explained what was happening in the caption.

“We’ve begun our adventure west, to our new home in Los Angeles! Along for the ride is the “Counting On” film crew (pictured), so make sure you tune in to @tlc this fall to join the journey!”

The Vuolos will be back with the rest of the Duggar family on their highly popular reality show on TLC. Fans will be able to see Jinger, Jeremy, and Felicity begin their new life in LA. It also looks like the TLC crew is definitely smitten with Felicity. She may just have them all wrapped around her little finger.

The family-of-three just had a visit with the Duggars right before they left for their adventure. While they may have already planned a trip to Arkansas to see them before the move to LA, they ended up in town for Grandma Mary Duggar’s funeral. She passed away on June 9 due to an accidental drowning. It has been a difficult time for the family, as previously detailed by The Inquisitr, but the rainbow that appeared right after the funeral service seemed to be a reminder of God’s faithfulness, as Amy Duggar King shared.

Now new adventures have begun for Jinger and Jeremy as they head out west. Fans are eager to see how they adjust to life in California. Jinger Duggar even decided to go blond before the move. You can see them and the rest of the Duggar clan on TLC’s Counting On coming back sometime this fall.